Gamma Launches Gamma Imagine to Bring AI-Native Design to the Masses

The company is expanding the platform from AI-powered presentations, websites, and documents to include a powerful new AI-native visual creation tool and several other features in its biggest release to date

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gamma, the AI-powered platform for visual communication, today announced the launch of Gamma Imagine, a new AI design tool that lets users create standalone, on-brand design assets, such as logos, infographics, diagrams, and social posts, directly inside Gamma. It marks the company’s most significant expansion to date, moving well beyond presentations and documents into the full visual design category. The release also includes a new set of enterprise integrations, bringing Gamma directly into the tools teams already use.









Teams today face mounting pressure to produce more branded visual content, faster, and across more channels than ever. Legacy design tools have responded by bolting AI onto existing workflows, but Gamma Imagine is AI-native at its core. It’s designed to act like a human graphic designer, automatically applying a team’s brand colors and visual identity, with the ability to refine any output using natural language. Users can also upload a reference image to match a style across an entire creation. And while most AI image tools only offer a single output with limited control, Gamma Imagine presents users with multiple creative directions for each asset.

Additional key features of the launch include:

AI-native, remixable templates: Start with any gamma created previously—or one of Gamma’s 100+ new professionally-designed templates—and simply describe the desired changes to get a personalized, fresh version instantly.

Start with any gamma created previously—or one of Gamma’s 100+ new professionally-designed templates—and simply describe the desired changes to get a personalized, fresh version instantly. Smart Charts: Build interactive charts and data visualizations, like bar charts, scatter plots, funnels, and heatmaps, that automatically inherit brand styling.

Build interactive charts and data visualizations, like bar charts, scatter plots, funnels, and heatmaps, that automatically inherit brand styling. AI Illustrations: Generate and revise branded illustrations, like logos, marketing assets, and social graphics, using natural language prompts.

Generate and revise branded illustrations, like logos, marketing assets, and social graphics, using natural language prompts. AI Infographics: Create on-brand infographics and diagrams from a text description, ready to use as a standalone asset or inside a presentation or document.

Gamma is also expanding its integration ecosystem to meet professionals in the tools they already use. New integrations include ChatGPT, Claude, Make, Zapier, Atlassian, n8n, Superhuman Go, and Profound, with additional platforms like Glean coming soon. Users can now generate Gamma content, like presentations and documents, directly from their existing AI assistants and workflows.

“We built Gamma around the belief that anyone should be able to communicate visually without needing a design background or a design team,” said Grant Lee, CEO, Gamma. “This launch is the biggest expression of that vision yet, and with Gamma now living inside the tools where teams already work, the gap between an idea and a ready to share output is virtually nothing.”

To mark the launch, Gamma CEO Grant Lee is embarking on a global user tour, starting in Seoul, Korea on March 17, London, England on March 23, and São Paulo, Brazil on March 26. The tour reflects the international scale of Gamma’s user base: more than 80% of Gamma’s nearly 100 million users are outside the United States, making Gamma one of the most widely used AI creation tools on the planet.

Gamma Imagine is available to all users starting March 17. For more information, visit gamma.app.

About Gamma

Gamma is the AI-native platform for creating and sharing ideas visually. Its agentic design partner turns rough thoughts into polished presentations, documents, and websites in seconds — no formatting or design expertise required. Since 2020, Gamma has grown to nearly 100 million users generating over a million pieces of content every day. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Accel. Learn more at www.gamma.app.

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Marie Diamond



press@gamma.app