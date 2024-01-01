Tetra Tech Awarded $14 Million DLA Technology Task Order Contract

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded the Company a $14 million task order under the J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 contract to provide information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) support for its global supply chain modernization program.

Under the 3-year contract, Tetra Tech’s OT and cybersecurity experts will support DLA to modernize the infrastructure that facilitates global logistics, handling, inventory and distribution. Tetra Tech will provide expertise to sustain, modernize, and transition Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) systems; secure OT and IT infrastructure; introduce innovations such as augmented reality and voice tech; and support DLA’s transition to its cutting-edge Warehouse Execution Systems (WES). This contract builds on Tetra Tech’s work supporting DLA’s AMHE systems since 2019.

“Tetra Tech has supported DLA to securely manage the end-to-end global defense supply chain for more than 20 years,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to use our industry-leading IT, OT, and cybersecurity expertise to secure the supply chain infrastructure that supports defense readiness worldwide.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (“Future Factors”), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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