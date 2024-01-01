Clutch Report: 58% of Consumers Have Made a Purchase After Using Augmented Reality

Immersive technology is creating new ways to engage and convert.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Clutch research finds that 60% of consumers have used augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) technology, and more than half (54%) say they are likely to increase their use of immersive technology over the next two years. While only 35% of consumers use AR/VR regularly today, the findings suggest that immersive experiences are becoming a more meaningful part of how people shop, explore, and interact with brands.

AR Is Emerging as a Powerful Conversion Tool

According to Clutch, 58% of consumers have made a purchase after using AR features. From virtual try-ons to room visualization tools, AR helps solve one of the biggest challenges in online shopping: giving buyers more confidence before they commit.

“Immersive technology is becoming less of a novelty and more of a practical business tool,” said Hannah Hicklen, Clutch analyst. “When brands use AR to answer real customer questions, like how something will look, fit, or function — they create more confidence and reduce friction in the buying process.”

Mobile Accessibility Is Driving Adoption

Smartphones are the most common way consumers access immersive experiences, with 61% using mobile devices for AR/VR. Consumers also prefer smartphones over standalone VR headsets, largely because they are more accessible and require less setup.

Beyond shopping, gaming remains the most popular use case for both AR (63%) and VR (61%). However, AR is also becoming embedded in everyday digital behaviors such as social media content creation (32%), online shopping (30%), and navigation (18%).

Barriers Still Remain

The top barriers preventing broader adoption include the high cost of devices (51%), lack of useful content (32%), motion sickness or discomfort (26%), and privacy concerns (26%). These findings highlight that brands must prioritize usefulness, ease of use, and consumer trust to make immersive experiences successful.

The full report is available on Clutch.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand’s credibility, and grow their business.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Deesha Laxsav



Director, Brand Marketing



press@clutch.co