Leostream Unveils Desktop/Workstation Platform for Amazon WorkSpaces Core Managed Instances

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, today unveiled a desktop and workstation solution for Amazon WorkSpaces Core Managed Instances (CMI) that is built for all end-user computing needs, from productivity applications to the high-performance remote workforce requirements in the broadcast, media, and entertainment industries.





The Leostream platform for WorkSpaces CMI offers additional power and flexibility for virtual desktops/workstations hosted on AWS infrastructure, including Amazon EC2. The integration allows AWS customers to deliver multiple OS flavors, GPU-accelerated workloads, user pools, multi-user sessions, persistent or non-persistent assignments, and more as best suits their environment — all from within the AWS customer account.

The Leostream platform’s deep integration with Amazon DCV ensures a secure, performant remote display and streaming protocol that keeps pace with high-performance, graphics-intense applications common in entertainment production. For standard workloads, Leostream delivers a reliable, consistent, simplified experience for users accessing and using Microsoft 365 apps on top of AWS infrastructure.

Central to the integration with WorkSpaces CMI is the Leostream platform’s careful management of user sessions and compute resources, and the cost optimization this delivers. The platform can assign, provision, and scale GPU-enabled compute as needed, and monitor and power down GPU instances when not in use, instead of leaving the meter running on idle cloud GPUs. With AWS the desktop/workstation can be co-located on the same cloud resources as the workload and files for even more seamless access and performance.

In addition to more flexibility and options in hosted desktops/workstations, Leostream delivers enterprise-grade security to protect valuable IP from unauthorized access. Strict identity management, authentication, least-privileged access control, and session recording offers complete accountability.

“Core Managed Instances and the Leostream platform work together so the right users have access to the right data, applications, and compute power at the right time, even in demanding live broadcast, streaming, and post-production,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “Media production today is as likely to happen in a remote location outside a sports arena as it is in a traditional studio setting, and no matter how challenging the conditions, Leostream ensures a reliable, high-performance experience that takes full advantage of all that AWS has to offer.”

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. Leostream’s Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. This Vendor Privileged Access Management (VPAM) solution is available with or without the primary Leostream platform.

About Leostream

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications



Judy Smith



+1 818 522 9673



media.relations@leostream.com