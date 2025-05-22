Game Developer AI Tool Aura Coming Soon for Unreal Engine

Aura debuts ahead of Unreal Fest Orlando; now accepting developers for its closed pre-alpha

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Game studio Ramen VR debuts trailer for Aura, a new AI assistant for Unreal Engine, and is now accepting game developers into a closed pre-alpha ahead of its early access coming July 2025.

Created by game developers for game developers, Aura is like a super teammate who’s deeply familiar with your project. Unlike generalized AI chatbots, it’s purpose-built for Unreal Engine and can help realize a studio’s creative vision by implementing detailed technical solutions for complex game designs.

“Aura is like an incredible teammate, one who knows your project inside and out – and they actually show up, every time,” said Andy Tsen, CEO of Ramen VR, the studio building Aura.

Aura is currently being piloted by a select group of game studios and creators. Whether it’s implementing gameplay logic, debugging strange Blueprint behavior, or answering intricate codebase questions, Aura empowers game devs to build faster, stay in flow, and ship with confidence.

“I wish I had this five years ago when we were pushing hard to deliver Zenith, chasing down bugs I barely understood, and losing steam on ideas I was excited about just days earlier,” says Tsen.

Key features include:

AI-powered assistance for developing in Unreal Engine, including implementation, debugging, and optimization.

Deep contextual understanding of your game and Unreal Engine.

A suite of tools to help with all aspects of game development, from level design, to code.

In its closed pre-alpha, Aura is significantly outperforming traditional chatbots and direct competitors in its accuracy.

During Unreal Fest Orlando, Ramen VR will showcase Aura at its developer social event (contact the team for details). Unreal Community Chapters are also taking advantage of Aura, using it at game jams like the upcoming Unreal Orlando XR Jam.

Developers and content creators can sign up for closed pre-alpha access now at https://www.tryaura.dev. Early access release is currently planned for July 1, 2025.

