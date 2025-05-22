Light Detection and Ranging [LiDAR] Market Size worth $4.71 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global LiDAR Market size value in 2025 is projected to be valued at USD 2.99 billion and revenue forecast by 2030 to reach USD 4.71 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% according to a latest report by The Research Insights. The Light Detection and Ranging [LiDAR] Market sees significant transformation through LiDAR-as-a-Service (LaaS) which enables flexible and economical access to precise spatial data for multiple users. The conventional LiDAR systems model demanded substantial financial resources for hardware and software procurement and the hiring of specialized staff.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the LiDAR market growth of 9.5% comprises a range of component, product type, application and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

LiDAR Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the LiDAR Market Share by Company is experiencing significant growth, driven by silent yet transformative revolution of open-source software in the LiDAR market. Working with LiDAR data required expensive proprietary tools which only organizations with substantial funding could purchase for many years. PDAL, QGIS and CloudCompare now enable straightforward processing and analysis of complex point cloud data. The availability of open-source tools now allows broader access to LiDAR technology beyond its traditional user base. This development is initiating fresh waves of innovation throughout the LiDAR market.

Adoption of LiDAR in Industrial Robotics and Manufacturing Automation: LiDAR is emerging as a pivotal technology in the advancements of industrial robotics and manufacturing automation. The LiDAR market is experiencing remarkable growth beyond its historical uses in autonomous vehicles and mapping as its technology now establishes dominance in warehouse operations and factory settings. Distribution centers and manufacturing floors demand non-negotiable precision alongside safety and efficiency. LiDAR technology enables smart robots to operate in real time using 3D perception which facilitates their navigation through complicated spaces while detecting obstacles and adapting to changing conditions without GPS dependency. LiDAR proves essential to warehouse automation because autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) use it to transport goods and avoid collisions while efficiently collaborating with human workers. The expanding use of LiDAR technology demonstrates its evolution beyond outdoor mapping and autonomous vehicles. LiDAR has established itself as a key component in advancing automation technology. The LiDAR market will enable smart factories and autonomous systems through ongoing innovation and market acceptance to become fundamental components of Industry 4.0.

Increased Use in AR/VR and Smartphones: Today’s LiDAR market extends beyond its traditional use in mapping tools and self-driving cars as this technology reaches consumer devices like smartphones. Tech leaders such as Apple have embedded LiDAR sensors into their smartphones and tablets making this technology more readily available to consumers. The growth of consumer electronics adopting LiDAR technology signifies a substantial market expansion. LiDAR technology transforms daily life through its applications in augmented reality home improvement, virtual shopping experiences and educational tools. Virtual and augmented reality headsets experience this LiDAR market expansion. Real-time mapping of physical spaces through LiDAR technology boosts spatial awareness and safety in immersive applications. Mixed-reality devices use LiDAR technology to comprehend user environments which enables intuitive and natural user interactions. LiDAR technology pioneers’ advancements by enhancing user experiences and pushing new possibilities in the consumer tech LiDAR market as we witness the merging of physical and digital realms.

The Airborne LiDAR System, a Top Choice for Large-Scale Mapping: The airborne segment dominates the LiDAR market because it provides wide-area coverage and high-resolution data essential for topographic surveys as well as flood modeling and forestry analysis and infrastructure planning applications. Fixed-wing aircraft remain the primary choice for this segment because they move over large spaces efficiently while drones equipped with LiDAR are becoming increasingly popular for their maneuverability and low operating costs in difficult-to-access areas. Airborne LiDAR’s rapid creation of precise 3D representations across vast expanses renders it essential to government bodies and engineering companies alongside environmental groups. Technological improvements in sensor size reduction and data processing power help airborne LiDAR continue its market dominance because it delivers unmatched accuracy and adaptability for mapping projects across different environments.

Geographical Insights: North America leads the LiDAR market with a market share of 32% in 2024 because of significant government funding for autonomous vehicle development and defense system modernization along with infrastructure project investments. North America’s LiDAR market share grows stronger due to major industry players like Velodyne, Teledyne, and Faro Technologies, Inc. as well as the LiDAR technology’s early implementation in automotive and environmental monitoring sectors. The LiDAR market experiences its fastest growth in the Asia Pacific region due to rapid urbanization and smart technology adoption alongside government-backed projects in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The development of local LiDAR makers together with LiDAR technology being integrated into consumer devices like smartphones and robotics creates powerful market expansion. Europe continues to make significant contributions to the worldwide LiDAR market due to its tough environmental laws and ongoing sustainability efforts.

LiDAR Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on component, the market is divided into GPS, Navigation (IMU), laser scanners and others. The laser scanners segment held the largest share of the LiDAR market Share by Company in 2024.

Based on product type, the market is divided into airborne, terrestrial and mobile & UAV. The airborne segment held the largest share of the LiDAR market in 2024.

Based on application, the market is divided into corridor mapping, engineering, environment, exploration, ADAS and others. The corridor mapping segment accounted for a larger share of the LiDAR market Share by Company in 2024.

The LiDAR market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The LiDAR Market Share by Company is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Faro Technologies, Inc.

GeoDigital

Hesai Group

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Leica Geosystem Holdings AG

Quantum Spatial, Inc.

RIEGL USA , Inc.

, Inc. Sick AG

Teledyne Optech Incorporated

Trimble Navigation Limited

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

YellowScan

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

LiDAR Market Share by Company, Recent Developments and Innovations:

In September 2024 , Teledyne Geospatial announced the launch of its new products and solutions, including the Galaxy Edge airborne LiDAR system and the Network Surveyor, at the INTERGEO 2024 event. This launch aims to provide advanced real-time data processing capabilities for enhanced mapping and analysis.

, Teledyne Geospatial announced the launch of its new products and solutions, including the Galaxy Edge airborne LiDAR system and the Network Surveyor, at the INTERGEO 2024 event. This launch aims to provide advanced real-time data processing capabilities for enhanced mapping and analysis. In August 2024 , YellowScan collaborated with Nokia, a Telecommunications company in Finland , to integrate the YellowScan Surveyor Ultra LiDAR scanner into Nokia’s Drone Networks. This collaboration aims to transform industrial operations through automated 5G-based LiDAR scanning for applications such as telecommunications towers and utility inspections.

, YellowScan collaborated with Nokia, a Telecommunications company in , to integrate the YellowScan Surveyor Ultra LiDAR scanner into Nokia’s Drone Networks. This collaboration aims to transform industrial operations through automated 5G-based LiDAR scanning for applications such as telecommunications towers and utility inspections. In June 2024 , Innoviz Technologies Ltd. announced a collaboration with an automotive OEM to improve its Level 4 autonomous vehicle functionalities by integrating Innoviz’s new short-range LiDAR sensors into the OEM’s platform. The short-range LiDAR, part of the InnovizTwo product platform, is designed for light commercial vehicles and aims to support the growing demand for safe and efficient autonomous driving solutions.

Conclusion:

The LiDAR market is undergoing fast-paced development due to new technological innovations and decreasing costs along with growing applications in multiple industrial sectors. Airborne LiDAR systems remain the primary choice for extensive mapping and infrastructure initiatives as UAV-based LiDAR systems gain popularity due to their adaptability and cost-effectiveness. LiDAR-as-a-Service (LaaS) enables small and medium enterprises to access technology while open-source platforms make it easier for developers and researchers to participate. Even though LiDAR faces obstacles with substantial initial expenses and unclear regulatory frameworks the market looks very promising going forward because industries across the globe continue to focus on automation spatial intelligence and data-driven decision-making which will drive steady market expansion. LiDAR technology is evolving from a specialized application to a primary driver of digital transformation.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component suppliers, LiDAR system manufacturers, data processing providers, system integrators and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 4.71 billion by 2030, the LiDAR Market represents a significant opportunity for component suppliers, LiDAR system manufacturers, data processing providers, system integrators, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

