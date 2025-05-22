Bitcoin Media World Partners with Jordan Guess to Launch “The Bitcoin Suits Podcast” For Financial Professionals

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bitcoin Media World, the media and marketing arm of Bitcoin Mining World, is proud to announce a partnership with Jordan Guess, financial educator and founder of Bitment, to launch a new monthly podcast: The Bitcoin Suits Podcast.

This new series is designed to help wealth managers, CPAs, estate planners, and financial advisors understand Bitcoin from both a technical and fiduciary perspective. Through jargon-free discussions and real-world insights, the show aims to bridge the growing gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving Bitcoin economy.

As the show’s primary host, Jordan Guess brings a unique mix of financial education experience and Bitcoin-native innovation. He is the founder of Bitment, a Bitcoin accounting platform that delivers structured financial statements, balance sheets, and tax-ready reports for businesses and individuals building on Bitcoin. Bitment eliminates accounting toil, structures the unstructured, and presents opportunities for forward-thinking professionals navigating Bitcoin finance.

“Most financial professionals still don’t understand Bitcoin well enough to advise their clients on it,” said Jordan Guess. “This podcast is my way of helping fix that. We’re going to keep it smart, practical, and grounded in the real-world questions advisors are asking.”

Bitcoin Media World will handle all production, scheduling, post-production, and marketing, giving Jordan space to focus fully on hosting. Co-hosting support will be provided by Scott Offord, founder of Bitcoin Mining World and Jon Taylor, executive producer of the show.

“Jordan brings the clarity and credibility this audience needs,” said Scott Offord. “With his knowledge and tools like Bitment, he’s perfectly positioned to lead financial professionals into the Bitcoin era.”

The first episode is expected to debut in June 2025 across all major platforms including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts. Each episode will be accompanied by a companion article, published on Bitcoin Media World’s Substack.

The Bitcoin Suits Podcast is one of several shows launching under the Bitcoin Media World banner, alongside vertical-focused series like the Build-a-Mine Podcast, Stackin Sats Podcast, and Bitcoin & the Humanities Podcast.

Media contact: press@bitcoinmedia.world

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-media-world-partners-with-jordan-guess-to-launch-the-bitcoin-suits-podcast-for-financial-professionals-302463449.html

SOURCE Bitcoin Media World