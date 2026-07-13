Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence Appoints Jacqueline Schillereff as Executive Director

The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacqueline Schillereff as its new Executive Director. Schillereff, who has been serving as Director of Business Development and Communications for the Center, brings a dynamic combination of leadership, communications expertise, relationship-building ability, operational discipline, and a deep commitment to advancing health literacy and community well-being.

In her new role, Schillereff will lead the Center’s growing efforts to improve health literacy, reduce health inequities, and empower individuals and families with the knowledge, confidence, and access they need to make informed health decisions. She will play a central role in expanding the Center’s flagship Healthier757 initiative, strengthening partnerships with community organizations, healthcare providers, educational institutions, businesses, civic leaders, and public-sector partners.

“We are extremely pleased to appoint Jacqueline Schillereff as Executive Director of the Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence,” said George Birdsong, Founder and President of the Center. “Jacqueline has demonstrated extraordinary dedication, energy, professionalism, and leadership in helping advance our mission. She has a unique ability to bring people together, build meaningful relationships, communicate with passion and clarity, and keep our work focused on improving lives. I am confident she is the right leader to guide the Center into its next phase of growth and community impact.”

Schillereff brings extensive experience in marketing, communications, business development, sales leadership, event strategy, community engagement, and brand building. Prior to joining the Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence, she spent nearly 16 years with US Fitness Holdings, LLC, where she served as Regional Vice President of Marketing and Communications across Coastal Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington, D.C. metro area. She previously served for more than 12 years as Director of Sales for Saga Communications, where she led sales, advertising, promotions, team development, client relationships, contract development, and major community-facing initiatives.

The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence was created to address one of the most important and often overlooked drivers of health outcomes: health literacy. Through its mission-driven partnership with EdLogics, the Center is leveraging a proven digital health education and consumer engagement platform, along with innovative community partnerships, to make health information easier to understand, more accessible, and more actionable for individuals across Hampton Roads and beyond.

As Executive Director, Schillereff will help guide the Center’s strategic priorities, including the continued expansion of Healthier757, the development of new community-based health education initiatives, and the replication of the Center’s model in other regions. Her leadership will be instrumental as the Center continues building a collaborative movement focused on prevention, education, access, empowerment, and measurable community impact.

“I am deeply honored to serve as Executive Director of the Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence,” said Jacqueline Schillereff. “This mission is both urgent and inspiring. Health literacy is foundational to improving health outcomes, strengthening families, and building healthier communities. I am excited to work alongside George Birdsong, our board, our partners, and the EdLogics team to expand this important work and help create lasting, measurable impact throughout Hampton Roads and beyond.”

Through the Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence and the Healthier757 initiative, the organization continues to collaborate with nonprofit organizations, healthcare leaders, educational institutions, employers, media partners, and civic organizations to deliver accessible, evidence-based health education to the community. The Center’s work is designed to help individuals better understand important health topics, navigate available resources, and take positive steps toward healthier lives.

Schillereff’s appointment comes at an important time of momentum for the Center as it continues to broaden community partnerships, expand access to the Rewards for Healthy Living platform, and support innovative initiatives addressing critical topics such as prevention, healthy habits, food access, substance use education, and health empowerment.

To learn more about the Center’s innovative initiatives, visit https://www.birdsonghlcoe.org .

Media Contact:

Peter Wilensky

Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence

Email: Peter@BirdsongHLCOE.org

Phone: 240.515.0550

SOURCE: Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire