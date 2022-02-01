Cakewalk Software Now Exclusively Available Through BandLab Membership

SINGAPORE; 13 JUNE – Cakewalk, a historic and pioneering name in digital audio workstations (DAWs), is excited to announce that Cakewalk Next and Cakewalk Sonar have exited public beta and are available worldwide exclusively through BandLab Membership. This marks a significant milestone for Cakewalk, offering its latest recording and song creation tools to a broader audience through BandLab’s platform.

Cakewalk Next: The latest addition to the Cakewalk family, Cakewalk Next redefines desktop recording and song creation. Available for both Mac and Windows, Cakewalk Next streamlines the music creation process without compromising features or performance, delivering a next-generation DAW that’s approachable for creators at all levels.

Cakewalk Sonar: The evolution of Cakewalk by BandLab, Cakewalk Sonar provides a comprehensive suite of tools, including new features and a fully redesigned UI and high DPI support. Available for Windows, Cakewalk Sonar is known for its professional-grade recording, editing, and hardware integration capabilities, continuing to be the preferred choice for seasoned professionals and aspiring musicians alike.

BandLab Membership provides a base offering of artist services like music distribution, fan engagement tools and promotional opportunities. Additionally, Members also enjoy early access to exclusive new tools and features from creation to social. Cakewalk Next and Cakewalk Sonar are proud to be the first off-platform additions to this exclusive set of creation capabilities available to the BandLab audience.

Through this integration, creators now have access to even more powerful tools tailored to their specific workflow needs, such as third-party VST support, unlimited tracks, and a 64-bit mix engine. This complements the existing capabilities of BandLab Studio, which remains free for all users.

For more information on Cakewalk, please visit cakewalk.com.

ABOUT CAKEWALK

Cakewalk is the leading developer of powerful and thoughtfully designed products for the modern musician. These products include award-winning digital audio workstations and innovative virtual instruments.

Millions of musicians worldwide—including Grammy® and Emmy®-winning producers, composers, sound designers, and engineers—use Cakewalk products daily to produce audio for the professional music, film, broadcast, and video game industries.

ABOUT BANDLAB

BandLab’s vision is simple: A future where there are no boundaries to making and sharing music. Founded in 2015, BandLab is the next-generation social music creation platform on a mission to break down the technical, geographic, and creative barriers for musicians and fans. The mobile-first cross-platform DAW and social network, unites the entire creator journey into one place, boasting a suite of features and tools for creators to make music, share their music with fans, earn a living, and even top the charts.To find out why over 100 million creators love and use BandLab, visit bandlab.com or sign up for free on the App Store or Google Play. BandLab is the flagship product of BandLab Technologies, which also includes professional-level digital audio workstation, Cakewalk, beat marketplace, Airbit, and artist services platform, ReverbNation.