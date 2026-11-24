New full-stack automation blueprints for Cisco AI PODs, FlexPod and Splunk POD extend deployment automation across compute, networking, storage and software, including Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Quali today announced that full-stack solutions with Stack Automation by Quali, are now orderable through Cisco. Built on Quali’s Torque platform, Stack Automation is a deployment automation engine in Cisco Cloud Control that helps organizations accelerate the deployment of complex data center, AI and edge infrastructure.

Available exclusively through Cisco and its partners, it helps enable organizations to automate deployment of full-stack solutions validated by Cisco in hours rather than weeks.

The announcement represents a significant expansion of Stack Automation, which became generally available earlier this year for automating Cisco and third-party software deployments. With the introduction of full-stack deployment blueprints for Cisco AI PODs, FlexPod and Splunk POD, together with additional software blueprints supporting Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA, customers can now automate the deployment of complex, multi-vendor infrastructure environments using validated configurations and consistent deployment workflows. In addition, organizations can customize out-of-the-box blueprints for full-stack solutions, or create new ones from scratch, to meet their specific requirements.

Deploying modern infrastructure requires coordinating compute, networking, storage, virtualization, security and software across multiple vendors. Even validated architectures can demand extensive manual configuration and specialist coordination before they are ready for production, delaying production-ready infrastructure and increasing the risk of inconsistent deployments.

Stack Automation uses deployment blueprints based on Cisco Validated Designs to automate the configuration and deployment of integrated full-stack solutions. Customers and partners can use blueprints available in the Solutions Catalog, customize them for specific requirements or create new ones.

“Organizations are investing heavily in AI and modern infrastructure, but the real challenge is getting that infrastructure into production quickly and consistently,” said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. “Working with Cisco, we are extending automation beyond individual infrastructure and software components to the complete environment. By making validated designs executable, we can reduce the dependency on specialized manual integration, simplify deployment across multiple technologies and help customers begin realizing value from their infrastructure investments sooner.”

Automating the complete infrastructure deployment

Stack Automation extends the deployment process from initial planning and ordering through physical installation, infrastructure configuration and application enablement. In addition to using standard blueprints validated by Cisco, teams can describe their full-stack requirements, and Stack Automation proposes a complete solution. Customers can visualize its components and generate a bill of materials before placing an order through Cisco Commerce Workspace. The resulting order information can then provide the foundation for automated deployment workflows, helping maintain consistency between the solution purchased and the environment ultimately deployed.

Once equipment arrives, Stack Automation uses the blueprint to coordinate the deployment of the underlying infrastructure and the software required to make it operational. This includes compute, networking and storage, followed by operating systems or hypervisors, drivers, container platforms, supporting software and applications. An optional augmented-reality installation experience can also guide equipment placement and cabling, facilitating the physical installation process to ensure accurate setup.

The full-stack approach is particularly important for AI infrastructure, where deploying the hardware represents only one stage of preparing an environment for productive workloads. Cisco AI PODs can be extended with additional software layers, including Splunk, Isovalent and Cisco AI Defense, to support the deployment of a complete Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA. Similarly, FlexPod environments bring together Cisco compute and networking, NetApp storage and Red Hat OpenShift within a validated, automated deployment.

Using blueprints validated by Cisco, or ones created and approved by the organization to automate complex infrastructure configurations, enables teams to eliminate time-consuming, manual configuration tasks. It also provides Cisco partners with a repeatable deployment foundation that can be tailored to individual customer requirements while preserving the consistency of the underlying validated architecture.

“Validation gives you confidence that the architecture works. It doesn’t automatically make it easy to deploy,” said Danny McGinniss, Vice President of Product Management, Cisco Compute. “With Stack Automation, we’re taking the expertise embedded in Cisco Validated Designs and turning it into repeatable automation across compute, networking, storage and software. Rather than treating the validated design as the end of the architecture process, it becomes the starting point for an automated, repeatable deployment.”

Extending Cisco Cloud Control from deployment to operations

Stack Automation also supports Cisco’s broader Cisco Cloud Control strategy by connecting infrastructure planning and deployment with the management planes customers already use for ongoing operations. For example, it provides automation for planning and deployment, then transitions configured and validated environments to Cisco Intersight and Cisco Nexus Dashboard.

This approach complements existing Cisco management capabilities rather than replacing them. By automating deployment against validated designs, Stack Automation helps establish a consistent operational starting point while reducing the manual integration work traditionally required across infrastructure domains.

The platform also supports customization and continued development of deployment automation. Organizations can extend Cisco’s validated blueprints, incorporate existing infrastructure-as-code repositories or use AI-assisted capabilities to create new automation workflows. Integration with Cisco DevNet provides a path from sandbox experimentation to automation against production infrastructure, helping organizations reuse development work without rebuilding deployment processes from scratch.

Availability

Full-stack solutions with Stack Automation by Quali are now orderable through Cisco and authorized Cisco partners, including automation blueprints for Cisco AI PODs, FlexPod and Splunk POD, along with additional software layers supporting Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA. Existing software deployment capabilities remain available through Stack Automation’s Essentials and Advantage offerings.

For more information, visit https://www.cisco.com/site/us/en/solutions/data-center/stack-automation-quali/ or contact your Cisco representative.

About Quali

Quali develops infrastructure automation and agentic AI solutions that help organizations provision, deploy and govern complex environments. Its Torque platform provides the technology foundation for automating infrastructure and application lifecycles. Built on Torque, Stack Automation by Quali brings validated, repeatable deployment automation to Cisco full-stack infrastructure solutions and is available exclusively through Cisco and its partners. Together, these capabilities help enterprises and service providers accelerate infrastructure delivery while maintaining operational consistency and governance.

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SOURCE Quali