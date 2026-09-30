Strong defense and electronics demand more than doubled gross profit and drove Adjusted EBITDA of $909,000 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

(Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars. Beginning in fiscal year 2027, the former Engineered Materials division is no longer presented as a discontinued operation; results are reported on a consolidated basis and prior-period figures have been reclassified accordingly.)1

Sales of $7.6 million increased by 82.8% compared with the prior-year period, the highest quarterly revenue in at least the past two years.

Gross profit of $1.7 million increased by 111% year-over-year (“YoY”), and gross margin improved to 22% from 19%.

Operating income of $757,000 reversed an operating loss of $173,000 in the prior-year period, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $909,000 reversed a loss of $52,000.

Net income of $47,000 compared with a net loss of $702,000 in the prior-year period, marking the Company’s first profitable quarter in two years.

Cash provided by operating activities rose to $661,000, and the working capital deficiency narrowed to $3.9 million from $4.1 million at June 30, 2026.

IBC to host a live investor webcast on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 10:30 AM ET to discuss these financial results.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company“) (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Sustained demand for the Company’s copper-based products from customers in the naval defense and electronics industries drove first-quarter revenue to $7.6 million, an 82.8% increase over the comparable prior-year period, when sales were held back by weaker market conditions and uncertainty about government policies related to copper tariffs. The quarter extends the momentum IBC established in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, when revenue rose 19.4% YoY to $5.7 million. Higher copper prices, which IBC largely passes through to its customers, also contributed to revenue growth.

Because most of IBC’s operating costs other than materials, supplies and energy are fixed, higher sales volumes translated directly into stronger profitability. Gross profit more than doubled to $1.7 million, and selling, general and administrative expenses declined 5.4% to $912,000. As a result, IBC generated operating income of $757,000, Adjusted EBITDA of $909,000, and net income of $47,000, its first profitable quarter in the past eight quarters. Net income was tempered by $673,000 in interest expense and a $32,000 non-cash loss on revaluation of the embedded derivative tied to the convertible debentures issued in February 2026.

Cash provided by operating activities increased to $661,000 from $617,000 in the prior-year period. IBC ended the quarter with cash of $465,000, up from $431,000 at June 30, 2026, and narrowed its working capital deficiency to $3.9 million from $4.1 million. During the quarter, the Company repaid $225,000 of convertible debentures, $174,000 of loans and a net $282,000 under its line of credit, while investing $357,000 in plant and equipment to maintain production capacity.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, IBC completed another production run of 0.2% aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloy at its Franklin facility under its joint development agreement with NioCorp Developments Ltd. The work is part of an ongoing initiative to develop a U.S.-based scandium alloy supply chain for lightweight, high-strength aerospace, defense and industrial applications.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts are calculated following IFRS.1

SELECTED RESULTS: ($000s) Quarter Ended

9-30-2026 Quarter Ended

9-30-2025 Change

($000s) Change

(%) CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS Revenue $ 7,624 $ 4,171 $ 3,453 82.8 % Gross profit $ 1,669 $ 791 $ 878 111.0 % Gross margin 22 % 19 % +3 pts – Operating income (loss) $ 757 $ (173 ) $ 930 n/m Net income (loss) $ 47 $ (702 ) $ 749 n/m Adjusted EBITDA $ 909 $ (52 ) $ 961 n/m

n/m = not meaningful. Gross margin change shown in percentage points.

“Our first quarter of fiscal 2027 was one of the strongest in IBC’s recent history. We grew sales by 83%, more than doubled gross profit, and returned to profitability,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of IBC. “Demand from our naval defense and electronics customers remains the main engine of that growth, and we believe it reflects a long-term U.S. commitment to rebuild the shipbuilding industrial base and bring critical supply chains home. With our operating leverage now reaching the bottom line, our priorities are to convert that demand into cash flow, continue paying down higher-cost debt, and advance our growth initiatives in shaped castings and aluminum-scandium alloys.”

Full results are available in the Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), accessible at sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://ibcadvancedalloys.com/investors-center/.

IBC to Host Live Investor Webcast on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET

IBC will host a live investor webcast starting at 10:30 AM ET, featuring Executive Chairman and CEO Mark Smith, to discuss these results and to answer investor questions. Pre-registration is required and can be done here: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/f18e4099-5774-4853-84cc-7846ca4f36ad@b3f5c3ce-8153-45e7-880a-2ce58ec765d5?source=copyLinkLegacyShareLinkDialog

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here: https://www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

“Mark A. Smith“

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

# # #

CONTACTS:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, aluminum bronze and aluminum-scandium. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IB” and the OTCQB under the symbol “IAALF”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the Company’s expectation of further growth in revenue and market demand, continued demand from naval defense and electronics customers, the Company’s ability to generate cash flow and reduce its debt, and the ability of the Copper Alloy division to increase its production capacity, reduce unit costs of production, expand its product portfolio and expand into new markets, the closure of the Engineered Materials division and ongoing expenses in connection therewith, potential market demand for shaped alloy parts and Al-Sc alloy components, and future copper and scandium alloy market conditions generally. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control including: the risk that the Company may not be able to make sufficient payments to retire its debt, the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, imposition of tariffs, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company’s future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Please see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Information Form available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

1 We report non-IFRS measures such as “Adjusted EBITDA”. Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of this news release and in IBC’s MD&A, available on sedarplus.ca

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire