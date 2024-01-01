Hyper Unveils HyperSpace Trackpad Pro: First Premium Haptic Trackpad for Microsoft Windows

This zero-latency, force-sensing trackpad with intelligent shortcuts and ergonomic design is purpose-built to elevate users’ productivity and creative workflows

“With approximately 70 percent of desktops and laptops running Windows, users have long-awaited a premium external trackpad that delivers the exceptional precision and haptic experience they need in a trackpad,” said Gabi Iorio, Director of Global Marketing and Sales, Hyper. “With its unparalleled accuracy, customizable responsiveness, and deep software integration, our new HyperSpace Trackpad Pro gives Windows users an unmatched trackpad solution.”

Engineered for Precision and Personalization

The HyperSpace Trackpad Pro delivers unprecedented precision with its blazing-fast 240Hz response rate, eliminating the latency issues that plague traditional trackpads. Every gesture translates instantly to the screen, enabling pixel-perfect accuracy for video editing, design work, and multitasking.

Third-generation piezo haptic technology provides consistent, satisfying click feedback across its entire glass surface. Unlike mechanical switches with dead zones, every millimeter responds with uniform tactile precision. The integrated full-force sensing matrix recognizes pressure variations, enabling deeper interactions and customizable click profiles from soft to firm feedback.

Hydra® Connect software for Microsoft Windows sets the Trackpad Pro apart from other trackpads by enabling users to create deep-click zones, corner shortcuts, and app-specific profiles that automatically switch based on the active application.

Pre-loaded with profiles for popular applications including Adobe® Premiere Pro, Illustrator and Photoshop, Microsoft® Office, and Figma®, the Trackpad Pro works immediately out of the box. The Hydra® Widget provides instant profile switching and workflow visualization.

While purpose-built for Microsoft Windows with full multitouch gesture support, it offers versatile compatibility with macOS® for basic navigation and clicking functionality.

Features

More Precise

Experience precision and control at any speed, with zero latency, a 240Hz report rate for smooth performance, and full responsiveness across the entire surface.

Experience precision and control at any speed, with zero latency, a 240Hz report rate for smooth performance, and full responsiveness across the entire surface.

Customize click sensitivity and pressure to match your workflow for reliable, consistent feedback and precise work on detailed tasks.

Customize click sensitivity and pressure to match your workflow for reliable, consistent feedback and precise work on detailed tasks.

The trackpad detects palms, preventing unwanted cursor movement to keep your workflow distraction-free.

The trackpad detects palms, preventing unwanted cursor movement to keep your workflow distraction-free.

Consistent, responsive clicks across the entire surface are provided by embedded haptic feedback, delivering a uniform feel without the unevenness of traditional switches.

Consistent, responsive clicks across the entire surface are provided by embedded haptic feedback, delivering a uniform feel without the unevenness of traditional switches.

Engineered for seamless Windows integration, this trackpad delivers multitouch gestures like pinch-to-zoom and two-finger scrolling, plus fully customizable shortcuts to match the user’s workflow.

Availability and Pricing

The HyperSpace Trackpad Pro (HS2510GL) will be available through Hyper’s Kickstarter campaign starting today with early bird pricing at $90 and an estimated arrival in Q1 2026. Following the campaign conclusion, it will be sold throughout the US, Europe, and other key global regions for $149.99 SRP.

About HYPER

Celebrating 20 years of enabling creators and innovators to Go Beyond, Hyper® specializes in delivering cutting-edge tech and mobile accessories to creative professionals with its award-winning lineup of power, connectivity, mobility, and desktop solutions. Learn more at hypershop.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

©2025 Hyper. Hyper and HyperSpace are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and certain other countries.

