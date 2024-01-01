Harlem Globetrotters Unveil Dynamic New Uniform Looks for the 2026 100th Anniversary Tour

Created in Collaboration With Legendary Designer, Jeff Hamilton, Three Distinct Looks Highlight The Organization’s Historic Past, Present, and Future as Elite Athletes, Entertainers, and Global Ambassadors of Sport

The World-Famous, Harlem Globetrotters today unveiled a new uniform series for their Centennial season, three distinct red, white and blue uniforms designed by celebrated sports designer, Jeff Hamilton, which will tie elements of the tour today to the vast history and legacy of the team. The three uniforms will debut at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Sunday, December 14 and then will continue on a daily alternating cadence throughout the 2026 Global Tour season.









“From the Chicago streets to arenas in over 125+ countries, the Harlem Globetrotters have been donning the Red, White & Blue for 100 straight years, turning every jersey into a badge of swagger, showmanship, and history,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. “Jeff Hamilton has taken all aspects of that legacy and developed a series of three unique looks that each tell their own piece of our history, and we are looking forward to seeing how fans old and new enjoy our Centennial look as part of a newly reimagined Globetrotter experience around the world.”

“The Globetrotters challenged us to come up with a look that could not just embody their history, but would tell a vibrant and literally colorful story of their present and their future for fans around the world,” said Hamilton. “We think these three uniforms, the first of several fashion collaborations we will be working on for the Centennial, help achieve those goals, and will be part of the must have of any basketball fan of any age in 2026 and beyond.”

The three bold designs will each feature Red, White and Blue as base colors, as well as the five stars that help define Globetrotter’s history, and are also featured in the team’s Centennial logo. Those five stars are an homage to the original five members of the Globetrotters, Walter ‘Toots’ Wright, Byron ‘Fat’ Long, Willis ‘Kid’ Oliver, Andy Washington, and Al ‘Runt’ Pullins.

The three designs will be:

The White Uniform- “The World-Famous Edition”

For 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been recognized around the globe as the World-Famous icons of basketball entertainment. This jersey celebrates that unmistakable identity — a symbol of showmanship, style, and a name known in every corner of the world.

The Red Uniform- “The Tour Edition”

Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have toured around the world, bringing their game to fans in 125+ countries. This jersey represents the heartbeat of the tour — the miles traveled, the arenas packed with cheers, and the generations of fans, both lifelong and new, who make every stop unforgettable.

The Blue Uniform- “The Ambassador Edition”

Inspired by the Globetrotters’ legacy as true Goodwill Ambassadors, this jersey reflects the team’s mission to bring smiles, connection, and unforgettable moments to communities worldwide. Carrying that mission forward, it honors a legacy of inspiring the next generation wherever the game is played.

The uniforms will be produced by Exxact Sports of New Jersey– the uniform manufacturer and official partner of the Harlem Globetrotters and The Washington Generals, and as part of their work, the Exxact Sports logo will appear as a patch on the front of the jersey.

The North American leg of the tour officially begins Sunday, December 14 at MSG with the tour continuing throughout spring 2026. International markets such as France, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Mexico and across Asia are a few countries the Harlem Globetrotters will be touring in, winter 2026 and running through the remainder of the year.

Revered for their exceptional athleticism, basketball wizardry, and heartwarming interactions with fans of all ages, the current team of elite men and women, this year’s Centennial show will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks as well as several never-before-seen elements as the Globetrotters take on their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals.

Tour schedule and ticket purchase can be found HERE.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

Now entering into their Centennial season, the Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of applying sport to deliver goodwill, excitement, showmanship and athleticism to a global audience every year. Since 1926, with a legacy of elite talent that has included some of the greatest stars of men’s and women’s basketball from HBCU’s to Division I, II, III, NAIA, The NBA and the WNBA, the Globetrotters are the first team ever inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They have utilized their talents to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

Never ones to stop innovating, the award-winning organization, which currently holds an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, the most of any professional sports team, has expanded its media footprint to make their messages and content available to fans new and old on whatever platform they choose, from EMMY nominated broadcast shows, specials and feature films, to their own FAST channel, as well as reimaging the memorabilia and collectible space through a new partnership with cllct. Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearst Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Zara, EQL, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official ball partner, Spalding, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, and now serving The Official Ambassadors of Goodwill for the United Nations as well, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts globally around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, United Nations: Food & Agricultural Organization, and Operation Homefront. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

ABOUT JEFF HAMILTON:

Jeff Hamilton is a legendary fashion designer renowned for his iconic leather jackets that have become synonymous with sports, pop culture, and streetwear. Rising to fame in the 1990s, Hamilton’s bold, custom designs have been worn by everyone from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant to LeBron James and dozens of hip-hop and entertainment icons. His work played a major role in bridging the worlds of high fashion, streetwear, and sports, helping redefine what luxury style looks like in urban culture. Jeff’s jackets have also been featured in countless championship celebrations and cultural milestones. Outside of personally commissioned jackets, Hamilton’s company continues its long-standing partnership with the NBA, NFL, and has recently expanded with FIFA for World Cup 2026. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Jeff Hamilton continues to lead the industry at the intersection of fashion, sports, and art—delivering timeless designs that honor legacy and inspire the next generation.

For more information, visit www.jeffhamiltonshop.com or follow @jeffhamilton on social media.

