From Student Volunteer to Industry Standout: SIGGRAPH Fuels Career of Autodesk Engineer Juan de Joya

SIGGRAPH’s Student Volunteer program empowers the next generation of leaders in computer graphics and interactive techniques.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Long recognized as the premier conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, SIGGRAPH is also a launchpad for future leaders across the industry. Through immersive volunteer opportunities, access to cutting-edge content, and inclusive leadership roles, SIGGRAPH helps students and early-career attendees develop the skills, connections, and confidence to succeed. One standout example is Juan Miguel de Joya, who began his SIGGRAPH journey as a Student Volunteer and today works as a senior software engineer at Autodesk, contributing to the renowned Arnold renderer as part of the Developer Support Program.

De Joya first encountered SIGGRAPH as an undergraduate at UC Berkeley, where he was searching for a way to reconcile his interests in both art and engineering. “I was looking for something that merged my creative and technical sides,” he recalled. “When a professor recommended SIGGRAPH, I applied to be a Student Volunteer and never looked back. It changed the direction of my career.”

What began as a single volunteer shift turned into a years-long relationship with the SIGGRAPH community. De Joya moved on to take on leadership roles within the conference, including serving as the Posters Chair, a position that challenged him to lead collaboratively, manage peer-reviewed content, and develop professional poise. “That role taught me patience, not just with others but with myself,” he said. “I learned how to lead, how to listen, and how to build on my experiences year after year.”

De Joya’s experience at SIGGRAPH also provided direct access to industry mentors and recruiters, paving the way to internships at Disney and Pixar, and ultimately to his current role at Autodesk, where he works on developer support for the Arnold renderer, a tool used in high-end visual effects and animation. “Through SIGGRAPH, I didn’t just find a job. I found my voice,” he said. “Every conversation, every volunteer moment, helped me see who I wanted to become.”

“Student volunteers are the energy and the lifeblood of the conference,” said Amira Malcom, SIGGRAPH 2025 Student Volunteer Chair who also got her start at the conference as a Student Volunteer. “For a lot of our student volunteers, this may be their first time attending a professional conference in their field of professional interest, and the opportunities that come with networking in an environment of their peers are really exciting. Just like the rest of us, they’re excited to meet people and make connections – to make a difference.”

SIGGRAPH’s Student Volunteer program brings together hundreds of students from around the world each year to contribute to the production of the conference. From helping attendees navigate sessions and exhibits, to supporting technical teams behind the scenes, Student Volunteers are immersed in real-world environments where collaboration, professionalism, and innovation are essential. Leadership roles within the program also offer opportunities to develop project management, communication, and mentorship skills that prove invaluable in the workplace.

“SIGGRAPH provides opportunities that students dream about. Up close and personal talks about the workflows that make media they love happen – and look effortless – is only one part of the opportunities our volunteers have to look forward to,” said Malcom. “The sense of community that we develop within the Student Volunteer program is something our team works hard to cultivate. We focus on creating opportunities for everyone to get involved, learn more, see more, and do more within computer graphics, animation, art, and other related fields.”

Now based in Switzerland, de Joya continues to give back to the SIGGRAPH and broader graphics community through mentoring, technical collaboration, and volunteer service. “SIGGRAPH became a kind of found family,” he explained. “The people I met helped me grow both personally and professionally, and I’m committed to paying that forward.”

At SIGGRAPH 2025, more than 300 Student Volunteers from more than 40 countries will come together in Vancouver from Sunday, 10 August to Thursday, 14 August 2025, to support the conference and engage with its vibrant global community. This year’s cohort includes students from a range of academic backgrounds including computer science, animation, engineering, game design, and fine arts who are gaining firsthand experience in event operations, networking with industry pioneers, and stepping into the next chapter of their professional journeys.

“Juan’s story is one of many that shows how the effects this week have can carry through many years to future involvement in the industry,” Malcolm stated. De Joya is one of many individuals who began as a Student Volunteer and found a lasting sense of community at SIGGRAPH. He joins a remarkable lineage of alumni who have gone on to serve in leadership roles. Several Student Volunteer alumni have even gone on to serve as conference chairs, including Mikki Rose, Muunuu Nandigjav, Kristy Pron, Mk Haley, and Mona Kasra, who went on to serve as conference chairs after getting their start in the program.

The SIGGRAPH Job Fair, held each year to support students and job seekers, will take place Tuesday, 12 August, and Wednesday, 13 August, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fair offers attendees a chance to connect directly with recruiters and seasoned professionals, explore career opportunities, and attend roundtable sessions focused on essential skills, career development tips, and hiring insights.

Find more information about the SIGGRAPH 2025 Student Volunteer program at s2025.siggraph.org/program/student-volunteers.

