Midwest’s Biggest Digital Learning Event is Happening in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Accredited schools and leading curriculum providers from across the country are visiting Kansas City for Acellus World, a family-fun educational extravaganza. Taking place July 10–12 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM at the new Acellus Conference Center, Acellus World aims to be the largest digital learning event in the Midwest.

Acellus World will offer an inside look at the tools transforming how students learn, making it an invaluable experience for any family considering homeschooling or seeking better ways to support their child’s education. Visitors can expect sessions led by experienced teachers, parent-focused sessions with valuable resources, and guidance from top educational experts. It’s a rare opportunity for anyone to ask questions, explore solutions, and connect directly with educators and experts.

At a time when more parents are actively seeking flexible and effective ways to help their children thrive, Acellus World delivers an inside look at some of the most trusted digital learning platforms in the country, including Acellus, which has been adopted into thousands of public schools and homeschool settings across the United States. With new cutting-edge tools and techniques, guests are sure to be amazed by the implementation and results of these online curriculum providers.

While the focus is on learning, the event promises an equal amount of fun. Families can look forward to a full carnival with rides and games, a thrilling magic show, live performances, engaging STEM activities, and more. Whether you’re exploring homeschooling, supplementing traditional education, or simply curious about where learning is headed, Acellus World offers something for you.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.acellus.com/world/

Acellus was created by the International Academy of Science in 2001 and has since been adopted by thousands of schools across the country, providing education to millions of students in all 50 states and worldwide.

Acellus is an interactive learning accelerator. It combines technology and learning science to help students master content, learning more effectively (greater mastery) and efficiently (in less time). Backed by scientific research, Acellus delivers online instruction, compliant with the latest standards, through high-definition video lessons made more engaging with multimedia and animation. Each lesson is carefully designed to connect with previously learned knowledge like interlocking building blocks. Students can log in to take lessons from school or home, on any device.

