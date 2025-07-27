The Versailles Hospital Center Chooses Tribun Health for Its Transition to Digital Pathology

A Major Step Toward Precision Diagnostics with the Implementation of CaloPix®

Tribun Health, European leader in AI-enhanced digital pathology, is proud to announce that the Versailles Hospital Center, the supporting institution of GHT 78 Sud, has selected its imaging platform, CaloPix®, to support the digital transformation of its pathology department.

This decision represents a strategic milestone in modernizing diagnostic services within the French public healthcare system. Through this project, the Versailles Hospital Center joins a growing network of pioneering institutions leveraging Tribun Health’s technologies to optimize workflows, enhance diagnostic quality, and prepare for the integration of artificial intelligence.

“We are honored by the trust that the Versailles Hospital Center has placed in us,” said Jean-François POMEROL, CEO of Tribun Health. “This choice reflects a shared commitment to innovating for more effective, collaborative, and patient-centered healthcare.”

“The selection of CaloPix® is fully aligned with our digital transformation strategy,” explained Dr. Claire GLASER, Head of the Pathology Department at the Versailles Hospital Center. “We were impressed by the solution’s user-friendliness, performance, and the quality of support offered by Tribun Health’s teams. This project, developed in collaboration with the GHT Yvelines Nord, marks a key step for the future of our specialty in the region, particularly regarding AI and collaborative work. It also enhances our integration into APHP’s expert networks equipped with the same software.”

CaloPix® will be deployed throughout the pathology department to support primary diagnostics, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the future integration of AI solutions. Known for its intuitive interface, high performance, and adaptability to the evolving needs of hospital structures, the platform is open and interoperable.

This project is fully aligned with the digital strategy of the Versailles Hospital Center and GHT 78 Sud, in collaboration with GHT Nord, and reflects a national plan aimed at modernizing and digitizing healthcare infrastructures. It is also part of a strong regional initiative and will serve as an interoperability foundation within the GHTs of the Yvelines region.

About Tribun Health

Tribun Health, recognized under the French Tech 2030 label, is a global leader in digital pathology, offering award-winning solutions that improve workflow efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and patient outcomes. We assist hospitals and laboratories in transitioning from glass slide pathology to fully digital solutions, leveraging AI and data-driven technology to enhance precision and reduce turnaround times. Our mission is simple: to ensure every cancer patient receives a timely and informed diagnosis-because every moment counts. By advancing pathology with cutting-edge innovations, we are shaping the future of cancer care. For more information, visit Tribun Health and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

