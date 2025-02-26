Furniture.com Sets Out to Transform the $264 Billion U.S. Furniture Industry

The new platform streamlines furniture shopping for consumers and empowers retailers with cutting-edge tools.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Furniture.com today unveiled its mission to revolutionize the furniture shopping experience by tackling the frustrations and inefficiencies felt by both shoppers and retailers. The platform combines advanced technology with a customer-first approach, making it easier to discover, compare, and purchase furniture both online and in-store.

Empowering Retailers and Elevating Convenience for Shoppers

The U.S. furniture market is a global leader, with revenues projected to reach $264.20 billion in 2024 (Statista). Yet, the process of buying furniture remains complex and fragmented. Consumers are overwhelmed by endless choices and struggle to visualize how items will fit into their spaces, while retailers face mounting pressure to attract and stand out to high-intent shoppers. Furniture.com bridges this gap by offering consumers a seamless “one-stop-shop” experience, design guidance and tools to help shoppers find furniture across many top retailers. Once a consumer has gone through the Furniture.com journey and landed in a participating retailers’ site or store, they’re very likely to make a purchase.

“Consumers are frustrated with the current furniture-buying process, and retailers are eager for solutions that drive foot traffic and sales,” said Alex Seaman, SVP and Co-Founder of Furniture.com. “Our platform simplifies the journey for consumers—helping them find their ideal pieces faster— then delivers these high-intent shoppers directly to partnering retailers to close the sales.”

Technology for Furniture, From Those Who Know It Best

Approximately 65% of Furniture.com’s team focuses on engineering, product development, and data science, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation. “Our team’s dual expertise in technology and furniture retail is our secret sauce and a big differentiator from a lot of the other tools out there.” Seaman explains, “We’re a technology business with the DNA of a furniture retailer.” The platform utilizes proprietary AI that can transform typical human search language and deliver highly personalized furniture recommendations.

“From creating AI-powered visualization to investing in semantic search, we’re building tools that are transforming how people find furniture,” said Dan Bennett, CMO of Furniture.com. “Our mission is to be the go-to destination for furniture inspiration, discovery, and purchase.”

Strategic Partnerships Driving Growth

Furniture.com’s retail partnerships include both national and regional industry leaders such as Bloomingdale’s, American Signature Furniture, and Rooms To Go. These collaborations ensure a robust selection of trusted brands and products. By seamlessly integrating store location and inventory data within Furniture.com’s search engine, the platform empowers customers to explore, test, and purchase with confidence—whether they shop digitally or in person.

A Bold Future Vision Built On Early Success

Furniture.com aims to expand its presence across the U.S. With roughly 73% of furniture shoppers not knowing which brand to turn to, the aim is to become the first destination for furniture customers on their shopping journeys – and guide them through to purchase. Long-term plans include leveraging augmented reality, deep learning, and recommendation engines. These innovations promise to deliver even more immersive, customized experiences for shoppers and further solidify the company’s role as a trusted and transformative force in the industry.

Furniture.com is backed by Rooms To Go, one of the top five largest furniture retailers in the U.S. and a participating retailer on the platform. The new technology endeavor operates as an entirely separate entity and has a business model that is distinct from, yet symbiotic with, traditional retailers.

“One of the key advantages of Furniture.com for Rooms To Go is the unit economics,” said Rooms To Go CEO, Jeff Seaman. “The leads that come from it to Rooms To Go are many times more likely to convert than any other source. They’ve already had a chance to pre-shop on the site. Once it becomes a lead to one of the partners, since they’ve had the chance to pre-shop, they’re more likely to convert.”

About Furniture.com

Furniture.com is a high-growth technology company reinventing the $264 billion U.S. furniture market. The platform combines AI-driven personalization, robust discovery tools, and strategic retail partnerships to streamline and enhance the shopping experience. Headquartered in New York City and Atlanta, the Furniture.com team includes furniture industry leaders, technologists, and creatives dedicated to shaping the future of furniture shopping.

