Nubank Appoints Ethan Eismann as Chief Design Officer, Deepening Commitment to Customer Experience

With extensive leadership experience at companies like Slack, Airbnb, Uber, and Google, the executive will lead efforts to elevate Nu’s design as the company expands

Nubank, one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms in the world, announces the appointment of Ethan Eismann as its inaugural Chief Design Officer (CDO). This newly created executive position underscores Nubank's commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience across its expanding ecosystem of products and services.





Reporting directly to David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank, Eismann will oversee the global strategy and execution of design across all product lines, driving innovation at scale, in close collaboration with Product, Engineering, Marketing, and Business teams. Eismann is a globally recognized design leader who has helped shape the product experiences of some of the world’s most influential technology companies. Over the past two decades, he has led design at companies like Google, Adobe, Uber, Airbnb, and Slack.

“At Nubank, our customers are at the core of everything we do, and now with an even stronger global product design approach. Ethan’s expertise and proven ability to build exceptional digital products will be essential as we continue to innovate and expand, ensuring our design anticipates the needs of our customers,” says David Veléz, founder and CEO of Nubank.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside exceptional teams building products that fundamentally change how people engage with technology and commerce,” said Eismann. “I’m excited to bring that same strategic approach to Nubank as we shape the future of personal banking and finance.”

Most recently, as SVP of Design at Slack, Eismann stewarded the platform’s development, reinforcing its position as an indispensable foundation of the digital workplace for millions of users. During his leadership at Airbnb, Eismann served dual roles as Global Design Director for the Homes business and GM of the Guest team, integrating design excellence and business strategy to significantly shape the platform’s intuitive and globally recognized interface. Prior to that, Eismann served as Design Director at Uber, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the user experience for their ride-sharing and delivery services. During his tenure at Google, he led global design for Google Payments, including pioneering Google Wallet and Android Pay.

Eismann’s impact on the technology landscape began at Adobe, where he led design for products like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Acrobat. He launched Adobe’s Creative Cloud, transitioning Adobe’s business into a subscription-based revenue model.

Nu is one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world, serving more than 118 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The company has been leading an industry transformation by leveraging data and proprietary technology to develop innovative products and services. Guided by its mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu caters to customers’ complete financial journey, promoting financial access and advancement with responsible lending and transparency. The company is powered by an efficient and scalable business model that combines low cost to serve with growing returns. Nu’s impact has been recognized in multiple awards, including Time 100 Companies, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and Forbes’ World’s Best Banks.

