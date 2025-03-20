From Hollywood to Wall Street: AI and Quantum Computing Are Reshaping the Economy

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — USA News Group News Commentary – Technological advances are moving faster than ever in 2025. Perhaps no more intriguing to the market are the rise in importance for artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. In particular, the founder of Silicon Valley venture fund MFV Partners sees the quantum computing sector as “underestimated” , and has the potential to break the current bottleneck in AI development. While enterprises are implementing current AI capabilities into their operations, experts are stating that the international AI race needs quantum computing to break through. And once quantum computing becomes a commercial reality, so too does the security overhaul that will be required to protect everyone’s digital data in a future-proof fashion . For the market, that means big opportunity, and steady news flow, with recent tech developments coming from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The article continued: Research firm Global Quantum Intelligence (GQI) forecasts a quantum addressable market in the range of $15-20 billion between 2025-2030. Researchers at The Quantum Insider predict the quantum computing field could generate $1 trillion in economic impact within the next decade, while McKinsey analysts estimate quantum’s influence could climb as high as $2 trillion by 2035 . Meanwhile, McKinsey also predicts that AI could add as much as $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security, today announced the signing of another strategic channel partnership agreement, this time with Coegi Cloud AB, a leading provider of IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, and security services. This collaboration will enhance the global reach and adoption of Scope’s flagship quantum security solutions, including QSE Group’s quantum-resistant encryption, decentralized data storage, Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS), and Quantum Preparedness Assessments (QPA) across diverse markets.

“Partnering with Coegi marks an important step in our global expansion strategy,” said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. “Their deep expertise in IT infrastructure and their established client network will provide a strong platform to introduce QSE’s cutting-edge quantum security solutions to a broader audience. This partnership aligns with our vision to empower organizations worldwide with secure, scalable technologies that protect their data now and into the future.”

Founded in 2004, Coegi Cloud AB has grown to deliver comprehensive IT services, including cloud solutions, infrastructure support, network services, IT consulting, and security solutions. As a recognized Microsoft Solution Partner, Coegi leverages advanced Microsoft technologies to enhance its service offerings, ensuring clients receive secure and efficient IT environments. With a robust operational team specializing in sales, technology, and client support, Coegi is uniquely positioned to drive substantial growth for QSE Group within Sweden and across the broader European region as well as North America.

The Coegi Cloud AB agreement comes less than a week after Scope announced another strategic channel partnership agreement with COGITO, a premier software distributor with extensive reach across China and beyond. COGITO, established in 2000, operates across China, Singapore, Hong Kong, America, and Australia. Collaborating with over 2,000 resellers and serving more than 40,000 users, COGITO’s client base spans enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions. With a deep understanding of market needs and a robust operational team spanning sales, marketing, technology, and media operations, COGITO is uniquely positioned to drive substantial growth for QSE Group in the region.

“Partnering with COGITO marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy,” said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. “Their extensive reseller network and established market presence in China will provide a powerful platform to introduce QSE’s cutting-edge quantum security solutions to a broader client base. This partnership aligns with our vision to empower organizations worldwide with secure, scalable technologies that protect their data now and into the future.”

Through this partnership, COGITO will promote and sell QSE’s full suite of quantum security offerings, including decentralized cloud storage and Entropy-as-a-Service, ensuring businesses and institutions can safeguard their critical data assets against current and future cyber threats.

Scope Technologies has fully integrated its AI-powered Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) tool with widely used risk management frameworks, making it easier for businesses to assess and mitigate quantum-related cybersecurity risks. Alongside this advancement, Scope secured $2.8 million in new funding , including a $1 million debt financing deal with First Majestic Silver, to support further growth and innovation.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is not only streamlining operations and enhancing animation with AI but also unveiled AI-powered advancements in advertising at CES 2025. Disney Advertising now reaches an estimated 157 million ad-supported monthly active users across its streaming platforms, including 112 million in the U.S., averaging these numbers over the past six months.

“In this transformative era of advertising, brands need more than just compelling storytelling — they need advanced solutions that deliver real results,” said Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company. “Disney is at the forefront of this shift, making strategic investments in our ad technology and capabilities to help brands connect with audiences across streaming TV, live sports, and beyond. By combining our unparalleled content with innovative tools, we’re creating opportunities for brands to become part of the cultural conversations that shape our world — and we invite them to push the limits with us.”

In a not-so-flattering allegation of AI use, Disney and Marvel are denying the use of AI in a promotional poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, despite fan speculation over odd visual inconsistencies like a three-fingered hand and duplicated faces. The controversy underscores Hollywood’s growing struggle with AI transparency, as studios quietly adopt the technology while facing backlash from audiences who increasingly reject AI-generated content.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) (NASDAQ: EA), through its EA SPORTS division, is leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionize game development , particularly in Madden NFL 25 and College Football 25, by streamlining the creation of 11,000+ players and 150+ stadiums. Using pattern recognition and procedural asset generation, AI assists artists by identifying player head shapes, skin tones, and stadium structures, allowing developers to focus on fine-tuning unique details.

“From a development perspective, there were four incredible technological innovations: how we built stadiums, how we built uniforms, GIBS lighting tech and doing run-time lighting instead of pre-baked, and our character creation,” said Richard Burgess-Dawson, a 20-year veteran at EA was the franchise art director for College Football 25. “And, of course, machine learning and AI played a key role.”

This technology not only enhances realism and efficiency but also ensures faster game production and future adaptability across all EA SPORTS titles. With ongoing advancements in AI, machine learning, and real-time graphics, EA continues to push the boundaries of sports simulation gaming.

“The cool thing is that this isn’t just for College Football 25,” added Burgess-Dawson. “It can be baked into every iteration from here on out, including Madden, and hopefully, other teams across our EA SPORTS catalog also see its powerful utility.”

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is expanding its presence in AI and chatbot technology, reportedly developing a standalone Meta AI app to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Currently integrated into WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, the new app aims to reach users outside of Meta’s ecosystem and enhance accessibility. Meta AI is also set to gain Memory features, allowing it to retain conversation details and personalize responses based on user preferences, social media activity, and past interactions.

In addition to AI advancements, Meta is shifting its content moderation strategy by adopting a Community Notes system, similar to X, enabling users to provide crowdsourced fact-checking on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. As Meta invests heavily in AI and algorithm-driven content management, its evolving approach reflects a broader strategy to stay competitive in both AI-powered services and platform moderation.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is making bold strides in quantum computing with the unveiling of Majorana 1 , a quantum processor powered by topological qubits, which the company claims could scale to a million qubits. This breakthrough relies on topoconductors, a new class of materials designed to enable fault-tolerant quantum computing, a milestone Microsoft believes is achievable within years, not decades.

However, scientists remain skeptical , questioning whether Microsoft’s research truly demonstrates the existence of Majorana zero modes, a critical component for topological qubits. Critics argue that Microsoft’s previous claims on Majorana particles were retracted, and recent research lacks transparency, prompting accusations of unreliable data and misleading presentations.

Despite the controversy, Microsoft maintains that its quantum advancements are legitimate , emphasizing its commitment to open research and promising to share further evidence in upcoming scientific discussions.

