Banuba Enhances AI Makeup Recommendations Based On a Proprietary Seasonal Color Analysis in TINT Virtual Try-On Platform

Seasonal color analysis is a technique that categorizes individuals into seasonal color palettes based on the tone of their skin, hair, and eyes. This method helps users identify which shades enhance their natural features, leading to improved satisfaction in their choices. TINT is unique among its competitors in automating the entire process, detecting the season without putting users through quizzes and highlighting the products most fitting for their color type.

TINT is Banuba’s virtual try-on platform for makeup, jewelry, eyewear, hats, hair dye, and more. Besides recommendations and testing items with AR, it has other impressive features:

Gift selection. Users can upload a photo of their loved one to get personalized recommendations for that person.

Self-service digitization. Admins of online stores can easily create digital copies of makeup and glasses in the admin panel.

Easy integration. Add virtual try-on to your online store without any coding thanks to custom integration services and plugins for eCommerce platforms.

Support for all skin tones. All the platform's features work equally well on people of any appearance for maximum audience reach.

Companies leveraging TINT have reported impressive results, including up to a 1000% higher add-to-cart rate, up to 300% higher sales, and up to 60% lower return rates. These metrics highlight the effectiveness of the platform in enhancing customer engagement and driving sales, making it invaluable for beauty brands looking to optimize their online presence.

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 9 years on the market, pioneering face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Besides online try-on solutions for makeup, headwear, jewelry, glasses, and more, it offers a Face filters SDK and Video Editor SDK – ready-made modules to apply effects and edit videos.

