BULL SHARK: The Wildly Fun, Fast-Paced Card Game That’s All About Bluffing is LIVE on Kickstarter!

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dive into Bull Shark, the chaotic, laugh-out-loud card game from Bryson (Haminations) and Wombo Combo Games, now on Kickstarter! Bluff, trick, and steal your way to victory—just don’t get caught.



Youtuber Haminations is Kickstarting his second tabletop game, Bull Shark bluffing game with a bite.

“Bull Shark is what happens when a shark and a bull have a card game baby, and that baby turns into absolute chaos at game night!” says Bryson, the creative force behind the game. “It’s easy to learn, hilarious to play, beautiful art, and packed with marine life fun facts—because why not?” says Bryson.

How to Play

In Bull Shark , players take turns playing number cards face-down, either telling the truth or bluffing about what they’ve played. Use action cards for sneaky advantages or call out your opponents if you think they’re full of Bull Shark ! If they’re lying—you win a pearl. If they’re telling the truth—you lose one. The first to play all their cards or collect three pearls wins the game!

About Bryson (Haminations) & Wombo Combo Games

Bryson has a unique way of telling stories through a fun animation style. His wry humor and skewed take on real life situations has grown his channels to over 12M Subscribers, and over 3.5B total views. Bryson’s videos routinely get over 10M views in a very short amount of time, and are frequently topping the YouTube trending list at #1. Bryson’s video releases are always highly anticipated by his very active community, and his merchandise releases are highly anticipated as well. A few years ago Bryson and his brothers started a table top game company releasing the hit card games Hoard the Hams and Bull Shark.

