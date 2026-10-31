From Global Private Credit to Programmable Securities: New to The Street Show #778 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television

Stewards Investment Capital, FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Headline a Four-Region Broadcast Across the U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

Capital is going global, money is going digital, television is being rebuilt around the companies that already own the customer, and medicine is chasing answers for diseases that have resisted treatment for decades. Tonight, New to The Street brings leaders working at each of those frontiers to a global business audience as Show #778 premieres at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Hosted by Jane King, Show #778 features executive conversations with Glen Steward, Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital; Nathaniel Tsang Mang Kin, Chief Operating Officer of Stewards Investment Capital; William “Bill” Mobley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST); and Cuong Do, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI).

“Show #778 is about builders who think in decades, not quarters,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “An investment firm that has spent 27 years connecting emerging and developed markets. A software company turning every connection into a media business. And a biotech reporting results it believes no one has shown before. These are the stories our audience in every region tunes in for. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider™.”

Inside Show #778

Stewards Investment Capital Founder and Chairman Glen Steward on 27 Years of Building a Global Investment Platform

Glen Steward, Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital, joins Jane King to discuss the firm’s origins, its international capabilities and its long-term vision. Stewards Investment Capital is an internationally focused investment management business, separate from Nasdaq-listed Stewards Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD), a U.S.-based diversified financial platform led by CEO and President Shaun Quin.

Steward founded the business 27 years ago after working at Merrill Lynch and DMG in London. Today, Stewards Investment Capital is licensed in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and in Mauritius by the Financial Services Commission (FSC). Steward describes Mauritius as “the southern hemisphere version of the Cayman Islands.”

Steward also explains the firm’s relationship with the U.S. business. In July 2018, he was introduced to Shaun Quin and Favor Capital, then traded on the OTC market. Stewards Investment Capital made a substantial investment in the company, which was later rebranded Stewards and is now listed on the Nasdaq as Stewards Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD)

The conversation covers how real estate, private credit and asset management work together across the group’s offshore businesses, and why international reach matters. “There’s opportunities in emerging markets, and obviously developed markets,” Steward said, noting that institutional and high-net-worth clients abroad see the United States as an opportunity to grow their wealth. Learn more at stewardsinvestment.com.

Stewards Investment Capital COO Nathaniel Tsang Mang Kin on Treasury Management, Tokenization and 24/7 Global Finance

Nathaniel Tsang Mang Kin, Chief Operating Officer of Stewards Investment Capital, joins Jane King to discuss how the firm manages capital and how technology is reshaping global finance. He studied mathematics and law in London, traded on an oil desk, specialized in offshore investment management, spent several years in technology and joined the firm in 2021.

On treasury management, he explains that a firm can have two problems: not enough money, or too much. “If you have too much money, we have something called cash drag,” he said. His job is making sure the firm always holds the right amount of cash and deploys it in the right way, which he calls “financial logistics.”

He also discusses automation, digital compliance and tokenization, describing a shift from book-entry securities toward blockchain-based, internationalized securities, what he calls “the era of programmable securities.” Looking ahead, he sees finance moving from 9-to-5 markets to a 24/7 global environment. Learn more at stewardsinvestment.com.

FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST): “The Connection Is Just the Beginning”

Founder and CEO William Mobley explains why FreeCast is “not another streaming service.” Instead, the company provides the software infrastructure that lets telecom companies, wireless carriers, internet providers, satellite companies and membership organizations launch their own branded entertainment hubs, offering free television, premium subscriptions, sports, advertising and commerce. “They bring the customers,” Mobley said. “We bring the media and monetization technology.”

Mobley walks through PEAC, FreeCast’s metric for “partner-enabled addressable customers,” which measures potential distribution reach through enterprise agreements. He is clear that PEAC does not represent active users, paying subscribers or confirmed revenue. He describes the company’s job as converting that reach into activated users, transactions and, ultimately, revenue across advertising, subscriptions, pay-per-view, live sports, rentals and commerce. “We don’t need Netflix to lose for FreeCast to succeed,” Mobley said. “We want more content and more services participating in our marketplaces.” Learn more at freecast.com.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI): Long COVID and Parkinson’s Data Presented at the American Neurological Association

President and CEO Cuong Do reports that BioVie presented results from its ADDRESS-LC trial in long COVID and its SUNRISE-PD trial in Parkinson’s disease at the American Neurological Association annual meeting, with the findings published in the peer-reviewed Annals of Neurology.

In long COVID, Do says patients treated with investigational oral therapy bezisterim who entered the trial with a high symptom burden showed clinically relevant and statistically significant improvements in fatigue, malaise and cognitive impairment, or “brain fog.” He says all 12 advisors who reviewed the results urged the company to move quickly to a confirmatory Phase 3 trial. BioVie has been invited to present at the NIH’s next RECOVER annual meeting and is seeking a meeting with the FDA on Phase 3 design. In a best-case scenario, Do says, an application could be submitted to the FDA by early 2028.

In Parkinson’s disease, Do says SUNRISE-PD showed statistically significant improvements versus placebo on both motor and non-motor symptoms, as measured by the Movement Disorder Society Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (Parts I, III and total). According to Do, 25% of bezisterim-treated patients meaningfully improved compared with 4% on placebo, while 14% meaningfully worsened compared with nearly 50% on placebo. BioVie has requested an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and hopes to receive formal feedback by mid-December. These findings require confirmation in Phase 3 trials. Learn more at biovie.com.

Featured Commercials

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC): an AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship

an AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and added a new appointment to its board of directors

completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and added a new appointment to its board of directors Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN): advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, healthcare and aerospace

advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, healthcare and aerospace Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP): developing what could be the first new class of antibiotics in nearly 40 years, with the FDA agreeing to consider a future application for lead drug ibezapolstat based on two planned trials, Pathfinder and Aspire

How to Watch

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

Tonight, Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia New to The Street TV on YouTube (5.41M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV NewsOut on YouTube (1.23M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Following the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, which together have more than 6.6 million subscribers.

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards.

The platform has worked with more than 200 public companies. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider™.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

Booking Contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

Meet The Companies 2027: New York, Atlantic City and Las Vegas

New to The Street’s Meet The Companies tour brings presenting companies face to face with family offices, accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals in three cities in 2027. Every presentation is filmed and distributed across New to The Street’s U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia platforms and its 6.6M+ subscriber YouTube network, so each company reaches a guaranteed audience well beyond the room. No vendor pitches.

New York – Thursday, January 7, 2027: The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6

The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6 Atlantic City – Thursday, January 28, 2027

Las Vegas – June 17-18, 2027

Each event hosts up to 20 presenting companies, with 20-minute slots that include a 15-minute presentation and Q&A. For Atlantic City and Las Vegas presenters, New to The Street pays for your stay.

Confirmed New York Presenters

Glint (glintpay.com)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN)

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN)

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA)

Stewards Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD)

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Smile Design Manhattan

Additional presenters will be announced. Accredited investors only. Apply to attend: John@NewtoTheStreet.com. Companies interested in a presenting slot can contact John Battenfield at John@NewtoTheStreet.com.

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire