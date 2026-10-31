UDTECH Explains What the 1,000 kg/h Rating on Its Sachima Production Line Covers

Suzhou UDTECH Technology Co., Ltd. has set out how buyers should read the published figures for its YT-30 sachima production line, the continuous line it supplies for the fried, syrup-bound snack bar.

Suzhou UDTECH Technology Co., Ltd. has set out how buyers should read the published figures for its YT-30 sachima production line, the continuous line it supplies for the fried, syrup-bound snack bar. The explanation draws only on the company’s existing product, company and contact pages. It answers a question that arrives with almost every enquiry: what does a 1,000 kg/h rating promise, and what has to be written down before that number can be accepted?

This release describes pages that are already published. No new machine, capacity expansion, partnership or test result is announced. It shows which decisions belong in the quotation before steel is cut, and where each published figure stops being useful.

What a sachima production line actually does

A sachima snack starts as a flour and egg dough. Fried dough strips are bound with cooked sugar syrup, compressed and cut into bars or blocks. On the YT-30 those steps run as one linked train, and the published sequence covers dough cutting, pressing and forming, secondary automatic proofing, frying, buffer storage, sugar preparation, sugar mixing, then shaping and cutting.

Two of those stations are easy to underrate. Secondary automatic proofing gives the gluten network time to relax before frying, and a fast fryer cannot compensate for under-proofed dough or an unstable syrup stage. Buffer storage separates the hot frying stage from sugar mixing, so the team can see flow balance instead of a hidden stoppage downstream.

All of this sits in a continuous train with a listed length of 70 m and a height of 3.5 m. Over that length, the linked train keeps proofing, fry control and sugar binding within one processing flow.

Where it stops: packaging. Wrapping begins after this eight-station boundary unless it is named separately in the quotation, so a buyer who wants packed bars at a guaranteed rate has to put the packaging machine, accumulation and accepted downstream rate into the order as a scope line of its own.

ShaQima, Saqima and the sachima recipe behind them

English has no settled spelling for this snack. UDTECH’s product page treats Sachima, ShaQima and Saqima as English spellings for the same product family, not three separate line categories, and the YT-30 is entered in its specification table as a ShaQima production line. The word on a supplier’s brochure says nothing about the machine. What changes from one bar to the next is the sachima recipe and the piece geometry.

Those differences become recipe variables inside one processing scope. Classic bars are recorded by target length, width, thickness and mass. Inclusion recipes need more care. Nuts, seeds or dried fruit change mixing load, distribution and cutting behavior, so the factory test runs on the buyer-approved inclusion specification rather than on a plain bar.

Where it stops: texture adjectives. Crispy, tender and cohesive mean nothing to a cutter until they are turned into breakage, piece integrity, a color band and a measured good-product rate.

Why 1,000 kg/h is a rated figure, not an accepted one

The YT-30 brochure lists a rated capacity of 1,000 kg/h. UDTECH publishes a qualification beside it that buyers tend to skip: the buyer-specific acceptance value must still be measured with an agreed recipe and measurement point. Use the brochure number as a comparison datum. Do not read it as a promise about saleable bars.

Measurement point is where the gap opens. On a line that fries, binds and cuts, weight can be taken at several product states, and each gives a different answer. The company’s acceptance guidance asks the order to state whether the figure is fried strip, formed mass or accepted finished pieces, and to record the timed window, planned stops, start-up material and rejects next to it.

Rival quotations widen the gap. Four different measurement bases sit in the output column of UDTECH’s own published model table, and only seven of its thirteen models can be compared on kilograms per hour without an assumption. A line quoted per hour and a rival quoted per 24 hours are not yet the same number.

Plant fit: a straight run and four utility lines

Floor space fails before budget does on this line. UDTECH’s homepage puts it bluntly: the sachima line needs 70 m of straight run, and a 70 m² room will not take it, however the area is arranged. Room area is the wrong measure; clear straight length is the right one.

The listed utility inputs are short enough to fit in one table, and each line in it has an owner on the buyer’s side.

Listed inputYT-30 figureWhat the buyer confirms Electrical power88 kWDestination voltage, phase and frequency, confirmed in writing Natural gas30 m³/h at 4 kPaAvailable gas, local gas-train requirements and ventilation Compressed air0.2 m³/min at not less than 0.6 MPaTreated-air quality and the connection point Equipment envelope70,000 × 1,300 × 3,500 mmAdjacent cleanable and service space, which is site-specific Compressed air deserves its own line in the plant review. Under the US rule on food equipment and utensils, 21 CFR 117.40(g), compressed air or other gases mechanically introduced into food, or used to clean food-contact surfaces or equipment, must be treated so that food is not contaminated with unlawful indirect food additives. The same section, at 117.40(a)(3), requires equipment to be installed so that the equipment and its adjacent spaces can be cleaned and maintained. Both depend on the building as much as on the machine.

A mismatch between listed inputs and the site is an installation risk, not a commissioning detail.

Where it stops: a pass on the envelope. UDTECH’s layout checker compares a clear indoor rectangle with the listed 70 m × 1.3 m × 3.5 m machine envelope, and a pass means only that the equipment fits. Service aisles, structural supports, exhaust, drainage, utility skids and legal clearances are outside it.

Factory run test versus site acceptance

A sachima line is accepted twice, and the two results answer different questions. UDTECH completes a full-load run test before crating and sends the video plus written record for approval, using the agreed recipe, timed window and measurement point. That record shows performance under supplier-site conditions. It does not replace acceptance of the installed line, which is checked again against the buyer’s own utilities, interfaces and operating conditions after shipment.

Payment is where the distinction gets expensive. The product page asks buyers to decide whether acceptance means a Factory Acceptance Test or a Site Acceptance Test before a payment milestone is attached to the result. Tie a milestone to the wrong test and money moves before the matching conditions have been checked.

Four items are worth freezing before the factory run:

The test recipe, including syrup system, inclusions and target geometry.

The weighed product state and the timed window.

The punch list, with an owner for each open item.

The site conditions to be checked after installation.

What the written quotation fixes before steel is cut

Price on a linked line follows its boundary. Station scope, recipe-trial work, controls, destination utilities, layout adaptation, bought-in components, the packing boundary and the shipping term all move it. A smaller quoted boundary looks cheaper and leaves more integration work with the buyer.

Bought-in parts are handled explicitly on the YT-30. Motors, inverters, PLC and touch-screen components are listed by brand and part number in the quotation, so a buyer can check local availability and re-source a named part later instead of depending on an unlisted substitution.

Commercial terms are on the page as well. Engineer-reviewed quotations are returned within 24 hours on business days. Production is scheduled at 60-90 working days, and payment is a 30% T/T deposit with 70% before shipment, with EXW, FOB and CIF available and FOB as the default term. One line, or a single machine from the line, is an acceptable order.

Limits of a continuous line, and when batch equipment fits better

A continuous sachima line earns its 70 m only when the recipe is stable, volume is sustained and the acceptance rules repeat from one day to the next. UDTECH lists the situations in which it is the wrong tool, and each comes with a better next move.

Very small or intermittent batches. A linked continuous train adds cleaning, warm-up and changeover work that may dominate a short run; evaluate individual machines first.

A recipe that still changes every run. Conditions cannot be accepted against a moving target, so pilot trials come first.

No 70 m straight envelope. Send a scaled floor plan for a layout study before asking for a final price.

No suitable gas, exhaust or drainage route. Finish the utility and code review before design approval.

A plant that fails any one of these tests gets more from fixing the building or freezing the recipe first, a trade-off better settled on paper than after shipment.

About Suzhou UDTECH Technology Co., Ltd.

Suzhou UDTECH Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2003 and has focused on automation for food production ever since. It supplies egg roll and wafer machines, waffle and pancake lines, sachima lines and mini bun lines, thirteen models published with their verified dimensions, power draw and heat source. Its two production bases sit on a 130 mu site in the High-tech Development Zone of Xinyu City, Jiangxi Province, while commercial and engineering discussions take place at its office in Suzhou.

Snack producers preparing a sachima line enquiry can review UDTECH’s snack and bakery production lines. Product photos, target output and floor plans can be sent to candy.chen@udmachine.com, the enquiry address listed on the company’s contact page.

Company Information

Company – Suzhou UDTECH Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person – Candy Chen

Email – candy.chen@udmachine.com

Phone – +86-18896521007

Address – Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

Website – https://udmachine.com/

SOURCE: Suzhou UDTECH Technology Co., Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire