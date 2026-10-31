Glioblastoma Foundation’s Genomic Testing & Research Laboratory Now Accepting Patient Samples for Genomic Testing

The Foundation’s CLIA-certified laboratory combines DNA methylation profiling, MGMT status, copy-number variation analysis and glioblastoma subtype characterization in a single assay

Gliolab, the Glioblastoma Foundation’s new CLIA-certified Genomic Testing & Research Laboratory, today announced that it is accepting patient tumor samples for Whole-Genome DNA Methylation Profiling using the Epignostix Classifier, expanding access to one of the most comprehensive molecular characterization approaches currently available in neuro-oncology.

The launch reflects a growing recognition that molecular profiling is increasingly essential for understanding glioblastoma biology. As molecular information assumes a greater role in brain tumor classification, clinicians and researchers are seeking more sophisticated tools to support diagnosis, characterize glioblastoma subtypes and inform future research efforts.

“The field has made significant progress in understanding the molecular biology of glioblastoma, yet access to advanced testing remains inconsistent,” said Gita Kwatra, PharmD, MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Glioblastoma Foundation. “Our goal is to help ensure that physicians, researchers and patients can benefit from the scientific advances that are reshaping neuro-oncology.”

Whole-Genome DNA Methylation Profiling using the Epignostix Classifier is an advanced genomic test currently available at only a handful of institutions in the United States. The test measures DNA methylation at hundreds of thousands of sites across the tumor genome and uses machine-learning and AI-based approaches to classify the tumor and confirm the diagnosis of glioblastoma. In addition, it provides important molecular information about the individual tumor, including MGMT promoter methylation, glioblastoma class and subclass, such as RTK1 and RTK2, and copy-number alterations involving 29 genes relevant to glioblastoma.

Evidence supporting methylation-based classification continues to expand. In a landmark study published in Nature involving more than 1,000 central nervous system tumors, incorporation of methylation profiling altered or refined the diagnosis in approximately 12% of cases. Additional research from the U.S. National Cancer Institute found that methylation profiling influenced clinical management in approximately 15% of diagnostically challenging tumors.

These findings underscore the growing role of molecular classification in supporting integrated diagnosis and improving understanding of tumor biology.

Despite advances in genomic understanding, treatment options for glioblastoma remain limited. Standard therapy continues to rely primarily on surgery, radiation and temozolomide-based chemotherapy, with frontline treatment approaches remaining largely unchanged since 2005.

As a result, there remains a significant need for research focused on understanding tumor heterogeneity, identifying biologically distinct patient populations and supporting future therapeutic development.

Gliolab was established not only to expand access to molecular testing, but also to accelerate future discovery.

Broad participation in molecular testing programs allows generations of large datasets needed to better understand glioblastoma biology and uncover new therapeutic opportunities. With appropriate patient consent and governance practices, molecular information generated through testing will support translational research, biomarker discovery, molecular subtype analysis and future clinical trial development.

“Every sample has the potential to contribute to a larger understanding of this disease,” said Kwatra. “The more comprehensively we can characterize glioblastoma biology, the better positioned the field will be to identify new research opportunities and, ultimately, develop future therapeutic approaches.”

Researchers, physicians and treatment centers are encouraged to consider submission of eligible patient samples to confirm and refine an initial diagnosis, characterize glioblastoma subtypes and inform future research efforts.

The methylation assay represents the first phase of Gliolab’s broader genomic testing program. Additional testing capabilities, including comprehensive genomic profiling with PGDx elio™ tissue complete and gene fusion testing, are expected to become available by mid-2027.

About Gliolab

Gliolab is the Glioblastoma Foundation’s CLIA-certified Genomic Testing & Research Laboratory focused on expanding access to precision medicine for glioblastoma patients. The laboratory is believed to be the first nonprofit, CLIA-certified genomic testing laboratory in the United States dedicated exclusively to glioblastoma. Through advanced genomic testing and research, Gliolab helps physicians better understand tumor biology while generating insights that may advance future discoveries and more personalized treatment approaches. For more information, visit https://glioblastomafoundation.org/.

About Glioblastoma Foundation

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Glioblastoma Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming glioblastoma therapy through research, education, precision medicine, and therapeutic development. The Foundation operates a CLIA-certified genomic testing laboratory focused on advancing genomic testing for glioblastoma patients, and supports the clinical development of lisavanbulin, an investigational therapy for glioblastoma. The Glioblastoma Foundation is committed to improving outcomes for patients and families affected by this disease. For more information, visit glioblastomafoundation.org .

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SOURCE: Glioblastoma Foundation

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