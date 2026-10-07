Port of Texas Secures Permits for Six VLCC Berths Across 1,500 Acre Ingleside Assemblage

Assemblage combines VLCC berths, 30 million barrels of permitted tankage and proximity to 22-plus pipeline connections beside America’s largest crude oil export gateway

Port of Texas, a privately held company, today announced that its approximately 1,500-acre deepwater industrial assemblage in Ingleside, Texas, holds U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits for six berths serving Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), the largest class of oil tanker in regular service. Located on the La Quinta Channel at the mouth of Corpus Christi Bay, the assemblage brings VLCC berths, large-scale tankage rights and pipeline rights-of-way together in an integrated deepwater position.

The Port of Corpus Christi is the largest U.S. crude oil export gateway, moving more than 2.4 million barrels per day to global markets. As exporters shift to larger ships to lower their cost per barrel, permitted VLCC berths with tankage and pipeline access already attached rank among the most valuable assets on the Gulf Coast.

Port of Texas spent more than a decade assembling and permitting the acreage. Its entitlements include U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits for the six deepwater berths; a special-use permit for approximately 30 million barrels of crude storage; a franchise agreement with the Port of Corpus Christi that includes most-favored-customer wharfage protection; established pipeline rights-of-way; and the disannexed status of the core island tract. With these entitlements in place, the assemblage stands four to seven years ahead of a comparable greenfield development.

BY THE NUMBERS ~1,500 acres, anchored by an integrated deepwater core 6 permitted VLCC berths (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) ~30 MMbbl of permitted crude oil tankage 22+ multi-product pipelines available for connection, reaching the Eagle Ford, Permian and Mont Belvieu 3 Class I railroads: Union Pacific, BNSF and CPKC 1 barge dock operating on site today 54 ft channel depth by 2027

The assemblage’s scale and connectivity support crude oil storage, blending and export; NGL fractionation and export; petrochemicals; LNG; and critical-minerals processing. Rights-of-way for approximately 7-mile and 2.5-mile pipelines, together with utility conduits already installed beneath the La Quinta Channel, link the tracts into an integrated deepwater position served by Interstate 37, U.S. 181 and State Highway 35.

“Permitted VLCC berths are among the scarcest assets on the Gulf Coast, and we hold permits for six of them,” Port of Texas said. “We spent more than a decade assembling and permitting this acreage. It stands today at the center of America’s largest crude oil export gateway, with the deep water, tankage rights and pipeline rights-of-way already in place.”

Port of Texas is committed to working closely with San Patricio County, the City of Ingleside and state officials as the project advances.

Deepwater frontage is finite, federal permits take years to win, and pipeline corridors are secured one easement at a time. Port of Texas has brought all three together across 1,500 assembled acres on the La Quinta Channel: six permitted VLCC berths, storage rights for 30 million barrels and pipeline reach into the Eagle Ford, the Permian and Mont Belvieu. As the world draws more of its energy from the U.S. Gulf Coast, the advantage belongs to the sites where that work is done. In Ingleside, it already is.

About Port of Texas

Port of Texas, LP is a privately held company that has assembled and permitted approximately 1,500 acres of deepwater industrial property on the La Quinta Channel in Ingleside, Texas, at the mouth of Corpus Christi Bay. The assemblage holds permits for six VLCC berths and approximately 30 million barrels of crude oil tankage, includes an operating barge dock, and is within reach of more than 22 multi-product pipelines, three Class I railroads and Interstate 37. For more information, visit www.portoftexas.com.

Media contact: Port of Texas | info@portoftexas.com

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Forward-looking statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential development of the property. No development decision has been made. Any such decision would be subject to customer commitments, financing, definitive agreements, final permitting and other governmental approvals, and prevailing market and economic conditions. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those described. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or capacity.

SOURCE: Port of Texas, LP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire