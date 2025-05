Fresh & Ready Foods Voluntarily Recalls Ready-to-eat Sandwiches and Snack Items Sold in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

SAN FERNANDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fresh & Ready Foods is voluntarily recalling some ready-to-eat sandwiches and snack items sold in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. This voluntary recall is being initiated due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.









The voluntarily recalled products were distributed between 04/18/2025 and 04/28/2025 in vending and breakroom areas within corporate offices, medical buildings and healthcare facilities located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. This voluntary recall is specifically limited to the products with the “Use By” dates from 4/22/2025 to 05/19/2025 as detailed below.

This issue was identified through environmental monitoring conducted by the FDA during a site inspection, which resulted in a positive finding for Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment. Fresh & Ready Foods has taken immediate corrective actions including removing equipment to address this issue to ensure ongoing food safety and compliance with FDA guidance.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

While no illnesses have been reported related to the specific products distributed between 04/18/2025 and 04/28/2025 as listed below, this action is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the continued safety of our consumers.

PRODUCT SIZE ITEM NUMBER CONTAINER USE BY DATES Fresh & Ready Foods Breakfast Bistro Box 4oz 1-FRBIST001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Antipasto Bistro Box 4oz 1-FRBIST002 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Artisan Cheese Bistro Box 4oz 1-FRBIST003 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Veggie Snack Bistro Box 4oz 1-FRBIST005 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Protein Snack 3oz 1-FRESLSNK001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Caprese Baguette 6.5oz 1-FRSLBBG001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Italian Ciabatta Sandwich 8oz 1-FRSLBCB003 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Thai Chicken on Ciabatta Sandwich 9oz 1-FRSLBCB004 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese Croissant Sandwich 6oz 1-FRSLBCR001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich 6.5oz 1-FRSLBCR002 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich 6oz 1-FRSLBCR003 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Dark Wheat Sandwich 7oz 1-FRSLBDW001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Ham & Cheese Dark Wheat Sandwich 7oz 1-FRSLBDW002 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods El Cubano Sandwich 8oz 1-FRSLBEC001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese Focaccia Sandwich 8oz 1-FRSLBFO001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese Mega Sandwich 7.5oz 1-FRSLBME001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Ham & Cheese Mega Sandwich 7.5oz 1-FRSLBME002 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Mega Italian Sandwich 7.5oz 1-FRSLBME003 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey Cranberry Multigrain Sandwich 7oz 1-FRSLBMG001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese Multigrain Sandwich 7oz 1-FRSLBMG002 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Tuna Salad Multigrain Sandwich 6.5oz 1-FRSLBMG004 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Chicken Salad Multigrain Sandwich 6oz 1-FRSLBMG005 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Roasted Chicken Multigrain Sandwich 5oz 1-FRSLBMG006 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich 6oz 1-FRSLBMG007 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Petzel Bun Sandwich 8oz 1-FRSLBPRZ001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Mike’s Tuna Mac Pasta 9oz 1-FRSLBPS001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Garlic Pesto Pasta 9oz 1-FRSLBPS002 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Almonds & Chocolate Snack 3oz 1-FRSLBSNK019 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Street Corn Dipper Snack 4oz 1-FRSLBSNK020 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese Sub Sandwich 6oz 1-FRSLBSR001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Ham & Cheese Sub Sandwich 6oz 1-FRSLBSR002 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Italian Hoagie Sandwich 6oz 1-FRSLBSR004 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Sub Club Supreme 6oz 1-FRSLBSR005 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/14/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Beef Cheesesteak Sub Sandwich 7oz 1-FRSLBSR009 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/14/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 1-FRSLBTR001WW PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Ham & Cheese on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 1-FRSLBTR004WW PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Tuna Salad on Wheat Sandwich 4.5oz 1-FRSLBTR005WW PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Roast Beef on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 1-FRSLBTR006WW PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Egg Salad on Wheat Sandwich 4.5oz 1-FRSLBTR007WW PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods PB&J on White Sandwich 5oz 1-FRSLBTR008W PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Club Sandwich on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 1-FRSLBTR011WW PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Chicken Salad on Wheat Sandwich 4.5oz 1-FRSLBTR012WW PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Roasted Chicken on Wheat Sandwich 8.5oz 1-FRSLBTR013WW PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Ham Torta Sandwich 4.5oz 1-FRSLBTS001 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Chicken Torta Sandwich 9oz 1-FRSLBTS002 PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese Croissant Sandwich 6oz 6-COSSLBCR001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/12/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese Multigrain Sandwich 7.5oz 6-COSSLBMG002-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/12/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Cheese Multigrain Sandwich 7oz 6-COSSLBMG003-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/12/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich 6.5oz 6-COSSLBMG007-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/12/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Garlic Pesto Pasta 9.5oz 6-COSSLBPS002-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/12/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh & Ready Foods Egg Salad on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 6-COSSLBTR007WW-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/12/2025 – 05/12/2025 City Point Market Fresh Food to Go Turkey & Cheese on Wheat Sandwich 5.5oz 6-CPM024-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/18/2025 City Point Market Fresh Food to Go Ham & Cheese on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 6-CPM025-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/18/2025 City Point Market Fresh Food to Go Caprese Baguette 6.5oz 6-CPM030-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/11/2025 – 05/11/2025 City Point Market PB&J Crunch on Country White 6oz 6-CPM032-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/11/2025 – 05/11/2025 City Point Market Fresh Food to Go Protein Snack 3oz 6-CPM041-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/13/2025 – 05/13/2025 City Point Market Fresh Food to Go Turkey & Bacon Multigrain Sandwich 6oz 6-CPM045-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/18/2025 City Point Market Fresh Food to Go Club Supreme Sub Sandwich 6oz 6-CPM046-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/18/2025 City Point Market Fresh Food to Go Italian Hoagie Sub Sandwich 6oz 6-CPM047-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/10/2025 – 05/18/2025 City Point Market Fresh Food to Go Turkey & Cheese Sub Sandwich 6oz 6-CPM048-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/18/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Turkey & Bacon Multigrain Sandwich 6oz 6-FTESLMG001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Protein Snack 3oz 6-FTESLSNK001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/14/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Club Supreme Sub Sandwich 6oz 6-FTESLSR001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Italian Hogie Sub Sandwich 6oz 6-FTESLSR002-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Turkey & Cheese Sub Sandwich 6oz 6-FTESLSR003-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Beef Cheesesteak Sub Sandwich 6oz 6-FTESLSR004-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Turkey & Cheese Croissant 6oz 6-FTSLBCR001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Chicken Salad Croissant 6.5oz 6-FTSLBCR003-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away BPB&J on Country White 6oz 6-FTSLBCW002-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away El Cubano Sandwich 8oz 6-FTSLBEC001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Turkey & Cheese Focaccia 8oz 6-FTSLBFO001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Turkey & Cheese Mega 8.5oz 6-FTSLBME001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Ham & Cheese Mega 8.5oz 6-FTSLBME002-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Italian Mega 9.5oz 6-FTSLBME003-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Turkey Cranberry Multigrain Sandwich 6.5oz 6-FTSLBMG001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Chicken Salad Multigrain Sandwich 6oz 6-FTSLBMG005-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich 6.5oz 6-FTSLBMG007-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Mike’s Tuna Mac Pasta 9.5oz 6-FTSLBPS001-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Garlic Pesto Pasta 9.5oz 6-FTSLBPS002-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Street Corn Dipper 4oz 6-FTSLBSNK020-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/12/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Ham & Cheese Sub 6oz 6-FTSLBSR002-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/14/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Turkey & Cheese On Wheat Sandwich 5.5oz 6-FTSLBTR001WW-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Ham & Cheese on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 6-FTSLBTR004WW-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Tuna Salad on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 6-FTSLBTR005WW-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Egg Salad on Wheat Sandwich 5oz 6-FTSLBTR007WW-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025 Fresh Take Crave Away Chicken Salad on Wheat Sandwich 4.5oz 6-FTSLBTR012WW-CS PLASTIC CONTAINER 05/09/2025 – 05/19/2025

Consumers who may have purchased these items are strongly urged to check the “Use By” date, which is printed clearly on the front of each product package below the “Net Weight”.

Consumers who have this product in their possession are urged to discard any remaining product immediately. Consumers may contact Fresh & Ready Foods at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or by calling 1-855-424-8390 Monday through Friday 5:00 am – 3:00 pm PST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.

Product labels are attached for identification of products.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contacts

Consumers

Email: RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com

Phone: 1-855-424-8390 Monday through Friday 5:00 am – 3:00 pm PST

Media Contact:

Kristin Elder, Burson for Fresh & Ready Foods



Email: Kristin.Elder@bursonglobal.com