CPR Cell Phone Repair Opens New Store in Queens on Fresh Pond Road

CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Ridgewood, Queens. Owned by Farhan Ahmad, who also operates stores in Rocky Point, Huntington Station, and North Babylon, this new store on Fresh Pond Road will offer expert electronic repair services to the Queens community.

CPR Cell Phone Repair, one of the leading global providers of electronic device repair services, is excited to announce the grand opening of CPR Cell Phone Repair Queens – Fresh Pond. Located at 66-30 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY, 11385, the new store is now open and ready to serve the Queens community with fast, professional repair services for various electronic devices.

Owned by Farhan Ahmad, CPR Queens – Fresh Pond is the latest addition to his growing network of CPR stores, which also includes:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Rocky Point

CPR Cell Phone Repair Huntington Station

CPR Cell Phone Repair North Babylon

With a team of skilled technicians and a commitment to quality service, CPR Queens – Fresh Pond specializes in same-day repairs for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. The store is fully equipped to deliver reliable solutions at competitive prices, from cracked screens and battery replacements to water damage and complex technical issues.

“We’re excited to bring CPR’s trusted repair services to the Ridgewood neighborhood,” said Farhan Ahmad. “Our mission is to provide our customers with quick, affordable repairs backed by the professionalism and quality the CPR brand is known for.”

CPR Queens – Fresh Pond is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Customers can contact the store at 347-384-2703 or via email at ridgewood901415@cpr-stores.com. For more information, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/queens-fresh-pond-ny.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in 1996 in Orlando, Florida, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing wireless technology franchise in North America, with over 850 locations globally. A pioneer in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming consoles, and other electronic devices. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.

Media Contact

Christian O’Brien

christian.obrien@assurant.com

877-392-6278

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire