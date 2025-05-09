Battery X Metals Announces Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing on the #1 Selling Electric Vehicle Brand in the United States

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals partners with Factor E Motors, Vancouver’s first independent Tesla dealership, to advance diagnostics and rebalancing technologies for Tesla Model 3 and Model X battery packs. Collaboration leverages award-winning Tesla technicians and infrastructure to validate the Company’s next-generation battery rebalancing system and support development of standardized procedures. Strategic initiative aligns with the growing need for battery lifespan extension as Tesla-the #1 EV brand in the U.S.-faces a surge in vehicles approaching the end of their original battery warranty coverage by 2032.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)(“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. (“Battery X Rebalancing Technologies“), has entered into a collaborative scope of services agreement (the “Agreement“) with Factor E Motors Ltd. (“Factor E Motors“), an independent Tesla dealership based in Vancouver, BC, to advance its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing software and hardware capabilities. The initial focus will be on Tesla Model 3 and Model X battery packs currently in Factor E Motors possession.

Factor E Motors, Vancouver’s first independent Tesla dealership, brings industry-leading expertise to the service, repair, and support of Tesla vehicles. Operated by award-winning former Tesla technicians-several of whom have earned top honors at the “Tesla Technician Olympics”-Factor E Motors provides a high standard of technical excellence and deep familiarity with Tesla systems. Factor E Motors specializes in certified pre-owned Tesla sales, service, and parts, offering a trusted and knowledgeable environment for Tesla owners seeking expert care beyond the manufacturer network.

The Agreement builds on the Company’s previously disclosed news release dated May 2, 2025, announcing delivery of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ second-generation prototype rebalancing machine (“Prototype 2.0“). Prototype 2.0 represents a significant advancement in Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ patent-pending rebalancing technology and introduces a range of enhancements from its predecessor, including advanced diagnostics to assess battery health, next-generation cell balancing functionality to extend battery life, a compact and user-friendly design for improved field operability, and expanded technical features such as integrated testing tools and connectivity ports developed to support future commercial deployment.

The Agreement with Factor E Motors is non-commercial in nature and is intended to facilitate the technical validation of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing processes and its newly delivered second-generation system, Prototype 2.0. Pursuant to the Agreement, Factor E Motors will assist Battery X Rebalancing Technologies with pre-rebalancing diagnostics on selected Tesla battery packs to establish baseline health data, support the execution of rebalancing procedures on Tesla battery packs, and participate in post-rebalancing evaluations to measure performance improvements. These activities are expected to inform the development of standardized operating procedures (SOPs) and further validate the Company’s rebalancing capabilities.

The parties will also collaborate on developing battery connector port compatibility with Prototype 2.0, with an initial focus on Tesla models. Subject to Factor E Motors’ consent, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies will have access to Factor E Motors’ facility for the storage of diagnostic and rebalancing equipment and may also conduct additional testing on batteries from other electric vehicle brands. Any expansion of services or inclusion of additional vehicle platforms will require mutual written agreement regarding the scope of work and any associated costs. Notably, there is no financial obligation for either party at this stage of the collaboration. This framework is designed to support rigorous testing, ongoing refinement, and the advancement of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ technology toward future commercial deployment.

Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is a development-stage technology company, at the forefront of the energy transition, supporting the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and developing innovative technologies to extend the lifespan of lithium-ion and EV batteries. Its mission is to extend lithium-ion and EV battery longevity.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC“), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology’s ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO₄ cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah. Following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ system, the discharge capacity was restored to 70.94Ah, representing recovery of 99.4% of the lost capacity.

Significance of Tesla to the EV Revolution

Tesla has played a transformative role in reshaping the automotive industry and accelerating the global transition to electric vehicles. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has emerged as one of the most influential EV manufacturers, consistently driving innovation in vehicle design, battery technology, software integration, and charging infrastructure.

As of 2024, Tesla remains the top-selling EV brand in the United States, commanding approximately 45% of the market1. Globally, the company delivered 1.81 million vehicles in 2023-a 38% increase year-over-year2. The Tesla Model 3, its mass-market sedan, ranked as the second best-selling EV in the U.S. in 2024 with 15% market share1 and cumulative global sales reaching approximately 2.63 million units by the end of Q3 20243.

By 2032, nearly all of these Model 3 vehicles are expected to fall outside their original battery warranty coverage3,4, raising growing concerns around battery degradation, diminished capacity, and expensive replacement costs. This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements4. This emerging challenge underscores the rising demand for solutions that extend battery life, reduce total cost of ownership, and enable a more sustainable EV lifecycle.

With millions of Tesla vehicles on the road and a significant portion approaching the end of their battery original manufacturer warranties by 20325, the need for advanced battery diagnostics, rebalancing, and second-life solutions is accelerating. This presents a major opportunity for technologies like those being developed by Battery X Rebalancing Technologies-designed to support battery longevity, optimize performance, and contribute to a more sustainable EV ecosystem.

1 Edmunds, 2 Tesla Inc. 3 CleanTechnica, 4 RecurrentAuto, 5 Tesla Inc.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

About Factor E Motors Ltd.

Factor E Motors is Vancouver’s first independent Tesla dealership, specializing in service, parts, and certified pre-owned Tesla sales-all designed to maintain your Tesla warranty. Staffed by award-winning former Tesla technicians, the team brings extensive expertise to ensure your vehicle is serviced correctly the first time. Factor E Motors offers quick turnaround times, competitive pricing with a 15% discount off Tesla’s posted labor rates, and personalized customer support to provide peace of mind throughout your Tesla ownership experience. For more information, visit factoremotors.ca .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, and expectations with respect to the development and validation of proprietary lithium-ion battery diagnostics and rebalancing technologies. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits and technical outcomes of the collaborative agreement with Factor E Motors; the expected application of Prototype 2.0 to Tesla Model 3 and Model X battery packs; the potential to develop standardized operating procedures (SOPs) and connector compatibility with select EV platforms; the ability to expand testing and technology validation to other EV brands; the broader implications of these technologies for battery longevity, EV lifecycle management, and long-term cost reduction for EV owners; the ability of the Company to develop and commercialize technologies to extend the lifespan of lithium-ion and EV batteries; the growth in demand for solutions to extend battery life, reduce total ownership cost, and enable a more sustainable EV lifecycle; and the future demand for advanced battery diagnostics, rebalancing, and second-life solutions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the successful development, validation, and refinement of the Company’s rebalancing technologies; the ability to access and utilize suitable Tesla battery packs for testing purposes; technical or safety limitations of rebalancing third-party EV batteries; evolving regulatory requirements and industry standards; future market demand for battery reconditioning or second-life solutions; and the Company’s ability to commercialize and scale its technology. There can be no assurance that the partnership with Factor E Motors will result in commercial outcomes, that the Company’s technologies will prove technically or economically viable, or that they will be adopted by electric vehicle manufacturers, dealerships, or consumers. Battery X Metals assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ for further risk factors and information.

