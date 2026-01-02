Francesco Saltarelli Champions Urban Green Spaces and Sustainable Outdoor Living

Montreal Landscape Designer Encourages City Residents to Bring Nature Into Their Homes and Communities

Francesco Saltarelli, founder of Saltarelli Outdoor Design, is raising awareness about the importance of integrating nature into urban living. In a recent feature, Saltarelli highlighted how even small city spaces-rooftop terraces, balconies, and compact backyards-can be transformed into functional, beautiful, and sustainable outdoor retreats.

“Urban life can feel disconnected from nature,” says Saltarelli. “Yet even a small balcony or garden nook can become a personal sanctuary where people relax, recharge, and connect with the environment.”

Urban greenery is not only aesthetically pleasing but also crucial for health and wellbeing. Studies show that access to green spaces can reduce stress, improve mental health, and encourage physical activity. In dense urban environments like Montreal, residents spend an average of 90% of their time indoors, limiting their exposure to nature. Saltarelli emphasizes that small changes can make a big difference.

“Planting native species, adding vertical gardens, or even introducing potted plants can create meaningful connections with nature,” he explains. “You do not need a large backyard to enjoy the benefits. Thoughtful design can bring peace, beauty, and sustainability to any home.”

Saltarelli also stresses the environmental importance of sustainable landscaping. Native plants require less water, attract pollinators, and support local ecosystems. Eco-conscious materials reduce waste and create long-lasting outdoor spaces. “Luxury and sustainability go hand in hand,” he notes. “By choosing the right plants and materials, homeowners can create spaces that are both elegant and environmentally responsible.”

According to recent urban studies, cities with higher percentages of green space see lower pollution levels and higher overall resident wellbeing. Montreal residents, in particular, have embraced rooftop gardens, balcony planters, and community green initiatives as part of the city’s growing sustainability movement. Saltarelli encourages homeowners to take part in this movement on a personal level.

“Start small,” he advises. “Add plants to your balcony, create a garden nook in your backyard, or build a small rooftop terrace. These simple steps allow people to enjoy nature every day and contribute to a greener, healthier city.”

Saltarelli also highlights the social benefits of outdoor spaces. “Gardens and terraces are more than decoration. They are spaces to gather with friends, family, and neighbors. They strengthen community connections while fostering mindfulness and relaxation.”

Residents looking to start their own urban oasis can begin by:

Planting native or drought-resistant plants in small spaces

Using vertical gardening techniques to maximize space

Installing eco-friendly materials and sustainable irrigation systems

Creating intimate seating areas or garden nooks to enjoy daily moments of nature

“Even small efforts can have a profound impact on personal wellbeing and the environment,” says Saltarelli. “Everyone has the power to create a private retreat that supports both their lifestyle and the planet.”

For more inspiration and design ideas, visit Saltarelli Outdoor Design and explore examples of functional, sustainable, and beautiful urban outdoor spaces.

