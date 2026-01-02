Chancery Royalty Acquires Life-of-Mine Royalty on Laiva Gold Mine in Finland

Supporting the Company’s royalty growth pipeline from approximately 4,000 GEO’s to 28,000 GEO’s over the next four years

Chancery Royalty Ltd. (“Chancery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has acquired a Life of Mine Royalty on the world-class Laiva Gold mine in Finland via a third party. The royalty is for 2.5% of annual gold production and coincides with Laiva Gold’s expected restart of operations in Q2 ’26.

The Laiva gold mine was constructed in 2010 and placed on care and maintenance in February 2022 as a result of low gold prices and a heavy debt burden.

Today, the mine is debt-free and in an optimal position to benefit from record gold prices under the leadership of CEO John Williamson.

CEO of Chancery Royalty Jeremy Gray says “Laiva Gold boasts Europe’s largest gold mill and could operate for many years to come thanks to its large resource and the strong gold price. It fits well with our focus to acquire long life royalties on producing gold and silver mines.”

The acquisition of the Laiva royalty coincides with the official launch of Chancery Royalty as a new precious metals royalty company, supported by a near-term royalty-based production outlook of ~4,000 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2026 and a strong growth pipeline targeting more than 28,000 GEOs within four years. This expected trajectory positions Chancery as one of the most compelling emerging entrants in the royalty sector, launching at a pivotal moment as industry consolidation and institutional interest accelerate.

Management Perspective

Chancery Royalty CEO Jeremy Gray goes on to say, “What differentiates Chancery’s initial launch is our near-term royalty base combined with a high-growth pipeline. Our team has previously funded the development of K92 Mining’s Kainantu Gold Mine. We are applying that same fast-track approach to fund other world-class gold projects.”

Strong Market Tailwinds Supporting the Royalty Model

Chancery enters the market at a time when royalty and streaming companies are gaining prominence due to their capital-light, lower-risk business models, diversified exposure to multiple assets and operators, and resilience in inflationary and high-cost operating environments.

A Royalty Portfolio Positioned for Growth

Chancery’s initial royalty portfolio includes:

One producing silver royalty at Gold Road in Arizona, where silver is recovered as a by-product of gold production.

Two soon-to-be producing gold royalties at Laiva Gold in Finland and Pilar Gold in Brazil.

One significant royalty on Ethiopia’s most exciting new gold mine scheduled to commission in Q1 ’28, that will boost Chancery’s long term GEO growth.

These assets provide near-term royalty revenue visibility and support a multi-year growth trajectory, with internal forecasts targeting approximately 4,000 GEOs in 2026 and more than 28,000 GEOs within four years.

Leveraging this momentum, the Company has launched a $10 million equity financing priced at $2.00 per share to expand its royalty portfolio and advance toward a planned public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in H1 2026.

Use of Proceeds & Next Steps

Proceeds from the $10 million equity financing will be used to acquire additional producing and near-producing royalties, further diversify the Company’s portfolio, strengthen near-term royalty revenue, and support preparations for Chancery’s planned public listing.

About Chancery Royalty Ltd.

Chancery Royalty Ltd. is a Hamilton, Bermuda-based precious metals royalty company focused on acquiring, growing, and optimizing high-quality gold and silver royalty assets in tier-one mining jurisdictions.

For more info on the Chancery Royalty Equity Raise, please visit here.

or

Contact:

Edward Balme | IR Manager

Edward.Balme@chancerymining.com

+44 7514 584 610

SOURCE: Chancery Royalty Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire