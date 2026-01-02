Jessie Andrews Calls for Greater Support for Young Creators Breaking Traditional Paths

Entrepreneur and Creative Director urges a mindset shift toward self-belief, resilience, and resource accessibility for emerging talent

Multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, designer, and creative director Jessie Andrews is raising awareness for an issue she says is critical to the future of innovation: supporting young creators who are forging careers outside traditional paths. Drawing from her own early journey (leaving high school months before graduation, building multiple successful brands from scratch, and navigating industries without a blueprint) Andrews is calling attention to the barriers young creatives face and the resources they need.

“Believing in myself is the truest form of confidence and success,” Andrews says. “Mindset is key. Once you establish that, you’re unstoppable.“

The Growing Gap in Support for Nontraditional Creators

A rising share of young people are choosing entrepreneurial or creative paths instead of conventional careers, yet most lack access to mentorship, tools, or networks:

72% of Gen Z say they want to start their own business, according to Gallup.

More than 30% of creators report feeling they have no one to ask for guidance (Adobe Future of Creativity Study).

Over half of creative professionals say they started with “limited or no financial resources,” according to the Freelancers Union.

“Being told you can’t do something has always been the biggest driver to make whatever you want to happen, happen,” Andrews explains. “But not everyone has someone in their corner telling them they can.“

Andrews attributes much of her resilience to self-direction and mentorship. She credits her longtime agent Mark Spiegler as a grounding force early in her career: “He is my guiding light and source of truth. I trust and respect him, and he’s the closest thing to a mentor to me.“

Why Creative Support Matters More Now Than Ever

The creator economy contributes an estimated $250 billion to the global market today and is projected to nearly double by 2027 (Goldman Sachs). Yet the industry still operates informally, leaving many young people to navigate it alone.

Without proper support:

Career burnout happens faster.

Income volatility increases.

Emerging voices-especially those from nontraditional or under-resourced backgrounds-are often left out.

“Always being curious and investing in myself and my ideas has always brought me success,” Andrews says. “But curiosity needs room to grow. People need guidance, structure, and a little belief- especially early on.“

Andrews has built her own companies from the ground up, including Bagatiba, Basic Swim, and Tase Gallery, with the belief that independent creators can shape entire industries. You don’t need funding, you just need passion and persistence. Now, she is using her platform to amplify the need for wider access to mentorship, skill development, and mental wellness resources for the next generation.

A Call to Action: Small Steps Individuals Can Take

Instead of asking for donations, Andrews is urging people to focus on practical, personal actions that make a measurable difference in the lives of young creatives:

1. Share What You Know

You don’t need to be a CEO to mentor someone. Sharing a skill, reviewing a portfolio, or giving honest feedback can change a path. A different perspective is an important one.

2. Normalize Nontraditional Careers

Celebrate creativity the same way society celebrates academic or corporate milestones. “I measure success by my own standard,” Andrews says. “Once you stop comparing yourself to others, you unlock real growth and what success is to you.“

3. Support Small Projects and Experiments

Buy from emerging designers, repost their work, or attend their shows and galleries. Be present, speak with intention. Visibility can mean survival in a competitive space.

4. Encourage Balance and Mental Reset

Andrews emphasizes the importance of grounding herself: “Taking a deep breath and reminding myself that things are only as hard as you make them” is how she handles pressure. Encouraging young creatives to build similar habits reduces burnout and improves long-term sustainability.

A Broader Vision for the Future

Andrews believes the future belongs to self-starters who challenge norms, stay curious, and invest in their own ideas. Her upcoming creator-focused platform, launching in 2026, is designed to lower barriers for emerging talent-but she stresses that collective cultural support is just as essential.

“Passion, determination, open-mindedness, and resilience are what got me here,” she says. “Imagine how many more creators could thrive if we gave them just a little more room to grow.“

About Jessie Andrews

Jessie Andrews is a self-made entrepreneur, designer, creative director, actress, and model. She is the founder of Bagatiba, Basic Swim, Basic Sport, Jeu Illimité, Petiue, and Tase Gallery. Her work has been featured in Forbes, Vogue, i-D, W Magazine, The Cut, and Dazed, and her designs have been worn by top cultural figures worldwide.

