Foundation for a Drug-Free World Expands Educational Outreach During World Cup Season

As World Cup crowds surge across North America, Drug-Free World volunteers are using the tournament’s 16-city footprint to put education material directly into the hands of fans, families and communities.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings large international audiences to cities across North America, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World is conducting an educational outreach campaign to provide informational materials on substance abuse prevention.

The initiative includes distribution of Truth About Drugs educational booklets in areas connected with World Cup activity across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The materials present factual information about commonly abused substances and are intended to support informed decision-making among individuals, families and community members.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition of the tournament to include 48 teams and three host countries. With matches scheduled across 16 host cities, the event is expected to draw broad public attention throughout North America. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is using this period of increased public engagement to make drug education materials available in participating communities.

The campaign has distributed more than 3 million educational booklets toward its goal of 4 million across the three host nations.

In Canada, volunteers have placed informational materials with local businesses and shared them with members of the public. In Mexico, volunteers distributed educational booklets during public gatherings in Mexico City and Guadalajara. In the United States, outreach has taken place in several major metropolitan areas connected with World Cup activities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Austin and Kansas City.

The Truth About Drugs program includes educational booklets, audiovisual public service announcements and a documentary titled The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories. These materials are designed to provide factual information about drugs and their effects.

Businesses, community groups and individuals interested in participating in the educational outreach may request materials or learn more about the program through the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website.

For more information, visit DrugFreeWorld.org.

About Foundation for a Drug-Free World

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit organization that provides educational materials on drugs and their effects. Its Truth About Drugs program is used by volunteers, educators and community organizations internationally to support drug education and prevention initiatives. Foundation for a Drug-Free World is supported by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists.

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Media Contact

Organization: Foundation for a Drug-Free World International

Contact Person Name: Jessica Hochman

Website: https://www.drugfreeworld.org

Email: coordinator@drugfreeworld.org

Contact Number: +18886686378

Address: 6331 Hollywood Blvd #710, Los Angeles, CA 90028

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: Foundation for a Drug-Free World International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire