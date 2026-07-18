VIP Plastic Surgery Expands Professor-Led Surgical Team with Two Senior Surgeon Appointments

Board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Yongwoo Lee and Dr. Seog Keun Yoo join the practice, strengthening Korean plastic surgery expertise in facelift, facial rejuvenation and body contouring

VIP Plastic Surgery announced the appointment of two senior board-certified plastic surgeons, including former university hospital professors, as part of its continued expansion of Korean plastic surgery services for both domestic and international patients.

Professor-led Korean plastic surgery team. From left: Dr. Seog Keun Yoo, Chief Surgeon Dr. Myung Ju Lee and Dr. Yongwoo Lee.

Both surgeons built their careers in academic medicine, training residents, leading university hospital departments and managing complex reconstructive cases. According to VIP Plastic Surgery, this professor-led approach reflects the clinic’s commitment to surgical precision, patient safety and evidence-based care.

Dr. Yongwoo Lee is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in eyelid surgery and facial rejuvenation. He completed his residency training and later served as a Clinical Professor in the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Pusan National University Hospital, bringing extensive academic and clinical experience to natural, anatomy-based facial surgery.

Dr. Seog Keun Yoo brings more than 25 years of clinical experience and previously served as Professor and Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Wonkwang University Hospital. He completed a craniofacial surgery fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and specializes in blepharoplasty, breast surgery and body-lifting procedures.

The two surgeons join the existing surgical team led by Chief Surgeon Dr. Myung Ju Lee, further expanding the clinic’s capabilities across facial rejuvenation, body contouring and reconstructive plastic surgery.

“The addition of Dr. Yongwoo Lee and Dr. Seog Keun Yoo strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive facial rejuvenation and body contouring under one roof,” said Dr. Myung Ju Lee, Chief Surgeon at VIP Plastic Surgery. “Their academic background and extensive surgical experience reflect our long-standing commitment to patient-centered, evidence-based surgical care.”

“My years in academic reconstructive surgery taught me to think in millimeters-to restore form with precision while leaving as little trace as possible,” said Dr. Yongwoo Lee. “I bring that same anatomy-first philosophy to facial rejuvenation so patients can achieve natural-looking results rather than appearing surgically altered.”

“Over more than 25 years of practice, I have learned that every patient requires an individualized surgical plan,” said Dr. Seog Keun Yoo. “The breadth of cases I have treated enables me to tailor each procedure with careful attention to anatomy, function and aesthetics.”

The appointments support VIP Plastic Surgery’s long-term strategy of expanding its multidisciplinary surgical team while strengthening comprehensive facial rejuvenation, body contouring and recovery-focused medical tourism services in Jeju.

About VIP Plastic Surgery

Founded in 2001, VIP Plastic Surgery is a Jeju-based Korean plastic surgery clinic recognized with the 2026 Minister of Health and Welfare Award and KIMA International Patient Accreditation, providing facial rejuvenation, body contouring and reconstructive surgery for both Korean and international patients.

Contact

Jessica Rhee

Media Relations Manager

Email: info@vipps.kr

Website: https://www.vippskorea.com/

Instagram: @vipps.kr

SOURCE: VIP Plastic Surgery

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