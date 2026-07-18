As LeBron Dominates Fanatics Fest This Weekend, His Record-Setting 2014 Miami Heat Jersey Shines at Infinite Auctions

The Historic Jersey Worn on the Night LeBron Cemented His Legacy as the Greatest All-Around Player – Now Live at Infinite Auctions

Infinite Auctions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), today spotlighted a premier item in its ongoing summer memorabilia auction: the LeBron James April 12, 2014 Game Used Photo Matched Record Setting Miami Heat Away Jersey.

View the full auction listing and place bids here: https://infiniteauctions.com/auctions

On April 12, 2014, LeBron James wore this jersey in his final game of the 2013-14 NBA regular season, delivering a game-high 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 98-85 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. That night marked the completion of his record-setting 10th NBA regular season averaging at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists – surpassing Oscar Robertson’s previous record of nine such seasons. To date, James has achieved this elite 25/5/5 threshold in 20 straight seasons, a feat unmatched in NBA history (Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant each reached it 8 times).

This black Miami Heat away jersey features tackle-twill lettering and numbering, an NBA Logoman on the upper left chest, and an Adidas size “2XL” tag with “LENGTH +2” and “EVERY PLAYER. EVERY GAME.” markings. It is serial-numbered “MHE 02129” with “4.12.14” handwritten in black ink. The jersey is fully authenticated and conclusively photo-matched by NBA/MeiGray (LOA MeiGray MHE02129).

The online auction closes this Saturday, July 25, 2026. For context, a comparable LeBron James Miami Heat game-worn jersey recently reached an all-in bid of $156,000 (including buyer’s premium) at Sotheby’s.

“Infinite Auctions is proud to bring collectors this historic artifact that captures a defining moment in LeBron James’ legendary career,” said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. and Infinite Auctions. “This jersey represents not only exceptional game-worn provenance but also a milestone that strengthens LeBron’s case as one of the greatest all-around players in NBA history.”

About Infinite Auctions LLC Infinite Auctions LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) specializing in premium sports and entertainment memorabilia auctions through its innovative, in-house developed online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Infinite Auctions LLC / Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://infiniteauctions.com | https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Infinite Auctions LLC / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire