Forte Group Announces Exclusive TikTok Shop and Next-Generation Interactive Commerce Channel Distribution Agreement with Authorized TikTok Shop Partner MetaStars, Accelerating the U.S. Launch of VANTA BlackPowder, a Next-Generation Longevity Focused Nutraceutical

Forte Group has entered into an exclusive TikTok Shop and next-generation interactive commerce distribution agreement with authorized TikTok Shop Partner MetaStars, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s U.S. expansion strategy and strengthening its presence within one of the fastest growing creator-commerce ecosystems in the world. The partnership introduces VANTA BlackPowder, the Company’s premium longevity focused nutraceutical, into the MetaStars TikTok Shop storefront, supported by a fully integrated creator-commerce engine that includes influencer activations, live shopping, metaverse storefronts, and gaming and esports-aligned digital marketplaces. The launch of VANTA BlackPowder on Black Friday represents Phase One of a coordinated U.S. commercial rollout of the VANTA ecommerce platform, with Phase Two set to expand distribution through the Company’s own direct-to-consumer site featuring BlackPowder and an expanded portfolio of VANTA’s longevity driven nutraceutical products, positioning the brand for sustained growth across digital wellness channels.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) (“Forte Group” or the “Company“), a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturo Group Enterprises Inc. (“Naturo Group“), has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement“) with MetaStars (“MetaStars“), a division of Meta-Stadiums Corp. (“Meta-Stadiums“). Pursuant to the Agreement, VANTA BlackPowder, the Company’s premium daily mineral and vitamin drink mix formulated using its flagship ancient fulvic and humic mineral complex, will be distributed across TikTok Shop (U.S. and global territories), as well as through MetaStars’ network of next-generation interactive commerce channels, including metaverse storefronts, gaming integrations, and esports-aligned digital marketplaces (together, the “Exclusive Channels“).

Further to the Company’s news release dated November 25, 2025, announcing its corporate and consumer-facing rebrand to Vanta Holdings Inc. and VANTA, the Agreement represents the first major commercial initiative under the unified VANTA wellness platform. As part of this brand transition, VANTA BlackPowder is being launched on TikTok Shopin the United States on Black Friday (November 28, 2025), as a next-generation, longevity-focused nutraceutical featuring an enhanced formulation that now includes magnesium and Vitamin B12 in addition to its proprietary ancient fulvic and humic mineral complex. The partnership also marks VANTA’s first expansion into the U.S. social-commerce ecosystem, leveraging MetaStars’ creator-commerce infrastructure, interactive digital storefront capabilities, and performance-driven marketing engine to accelerate the brand’s rollout across the U.S. wellness, longevity, and functional supplement markets.

Figure 1: Vanta BlackPowder

Strategic Expansion Into One of the Fastest Growing Creator Ecosystems in the World

TikTok is one of the most vibrant and fastest growing creator ecosystems in the world. In 2024, consumers spent more than USD $6 billion on in app purchases on the TikTok platform, including Douyin in China, which was higher than any other app globally that year.1 This level of consumer engagement highlights TikTok’s evolution into a powerful digital marketplace where creator content, short form video, live shopping, and direct to consumer purchasing operate together within a highly active and rapidly expanding commerce environment.

Meta-Stadiums operates an established and fully authorized TikTok Shop storefront as part of its status as a TikTok Shop Partner. Under this partnership, VANTA BlackPowder will be added as a featured hero product within the existing Meta-Stadiums TikTok Shop storefront. The storefront will promote VANTA BlackPowder through TikTok influencer campaigns and shoppable videos coordinated by MetaStars leveraging their vast network of over 50,000+ TikTok creators. This strategy includes content driven sales funnels, creator focused product testimonials, and TikTok live shopping activations. By combining TikTok’s discovery based algorithm with MetaStars’ interactive commerce channels that include metaverse storefronts, gaming integrations, and esports aligned digital environments, the initiative is structured to convert high engagement digital audiences into direct purchasers of VANTA BlackPowder. Management believes this approach aligns with the Company’s strategy to rapidly expand VANTA’s presence in the United States through cost efficient and performance driven digital commercialization.

Forte Group expects the partnership to significantly increase visibility, distribution, and consumer accessibility for VANTA BlackPowder. Management believes the partnership will act as a major catalyst for sales growth through MetaStars’ creator led commerce capabilities and its ability to amplify brand discovery across highly engaged digital communities. MetaStars will provide a fully managed marketing and operational infrastructure that includes creator media, content production, advertising optimization, and monthly analytics reporting. This level of support is expected to drive sustained demand generation while giving the Company clear insight into consumer behavior and campaign performance across the TikTok Shop ecosystem.

VANTA BlackPowder: A Performance-Driven Wellness Innovation

VANTA BlackPowder is a premium daily vitamin and mineral drink mix formulated from an ancient trace mineral complex sourced from pristine fulvic and humic deposits in the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia. Each single serving stick pack delivers a naturally balanced blend of essential minerals, trace elements, and key nutrients, including magnesium and Vitamin B12. The formulation is designed to provide convenient support for everyday cellular energy, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, and cognitive function.2,3 BlackPowder contains a spectrum of naturally occurring fulvic and humic compounds that help transport minerals within the body and complement modern nutrition needs created by soil depletion and dietary gaps. Each pouch contains 30 single serving stick packs for convenient daily use. Offered in a portable powder format, BlackPowder provides an easy to use option that allows consumers to incorporate functional minerals into their wellness routine at home, at work, or during exercise and recovery.

The Company intends for BlackPowder to serve as the cornerstone of its expanding VANTA nutraceutical and functional supplement portfolio. With increasing demand for natural performance-oriented products, management believes the integration of BlackPowder into the TikTok Shop ecosystem will position the brand to capitalize on major shifts in consumer purchasing behavior, particularly the rapid migration toward mobile-first and creator-driven wellness discovery.

Accelerating U.S. Commercialization and Digital Market Reach

Management views this exclusive partnership as an important step in establishing VANTA as a next generation wellness platform in the United States. The introduction of BlackPowder into interactive digital ecosystems that include TikTok Shop, gaming integrations, esports communities, and metaverse commerce environments creates a scalable distribution framework that can support additional product categories over time. The Company and MetaStars may explore adding more VANTA longevity focused products, subject to mutual agreement.

The Company is launching VANTA BlackPowder in the United States through the MetaStars TikTok Shop storefront on Black Friday. This initiative represents the first phase of a coordinated U.S. commercial rollout of the VANTA ecommerce platform and the broader VANTA ecosystem of longevity focused nutraceuticals. The next phase will include the launch of VANTA BlackPowder and additional VANTA nutraceutical products on the Company’s direct to consumer website, which will provide an expanded product offering and a fully integrated consumer experience. Management believes this phased strategy will allow the Company to generate early sales momentum through TikTok Shop while preparing for expanded distribution through its own digital channels.

Management Commentary

“This partnership with MetaStars represents an important milestone in the US expansion of the VANTA brand,” said Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer of Forte Group. “TikTok Shop and creator-driven commerce are reshaping how consumers discover functional wellness products, and launching BlackPowder through an authorized and established TikTok storefront positions us for immediate scale. MetaStars brings deep expertise in creator commerce, campaign execution, and digital storefront management, which will help accelerate VANTA’s presence in the United States as we continue expanding our longevity-focused nutraceutical portfolio.”

“We are excited to partner with Forte Group to introduce VANTA BlackPowder to consumers across the TikTok ecosystem,” said Delence A. Sheares Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Meta-Stadiums Corp. “Wellness-focused products are gaining strong momentum on TikTok Shop, and VANTA aligns with what our creator communities value most: authenticity, functionality, and products that integrate naturally into modern daily routines. By combining MetaStars’ creator-commerce network with VANTA’s premium nutraceutical formulations, we are building a scalable engine for high-intent discovery, sustained engagement, and long-term consumer demand.”

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, Naturo Group has granted MetaStars the exclusive right to market, promote, sell, and distribute product sales under the Agreement based on a manufacturer’s suggested retail price, or “MSRP,” of USD $39.99 per unit, as specified in the Agreement. MSRP represents the standard retail price of the product before any deductions, fees, or promotional discounts. Revenue is calculated as MSRP multiplied by the total number of units sold through the Exclusive Channels. The TikTok platform deducts a total of sixteen percent (16%) in combined transaction and creator-related fees at source, with the remaining eighty four percent (84%) of Revenue constituting “Gross Profit,” which is remitted directly to Naturo Group via the TikTok-Shopify API integration on the Company’s e-commerce enabled website. “Net Profit,” as defined in the Agreement, represents the balance of Gross Profit retained by Naturo Group after payment of MetaStars’ commission. MetaStars is entitled to a commission equal to VANTA BlackPowder across TikTok Shop in the United States and all other applicable global territories, as well as through metaverse storefronts, gaming integrations, and esports-focused digital commerce channels. The Agreement has an initial term expiring October 10, 2026, and may be renewed upon mutual written consent of the parties. ten percent (10%) of Gross Profit, payable by Naturo Group within fifteen days (15) of Naturo Group’s confirmed receipt of funds from the platform. The remaining amount after payment of this commission constitutes Net Profit.

MetaStars is responsible for all costs associated with marketing, advertising, creator campaigns, and digital operations within the Exclusive Channels, and must provide Naturo Group with monthly sales reports, campaign analytics, influencer performance information, and related data. Naturo Group remains responsible for manufacturing the product, fulfilling all customer orders, and maintaining adequate inventory to support demand generated through the partnership. The Agreement includes a minimum annual sales requirement of USD $1,379,310.34, representing 34,488 units sold at the MSRP of USD $39.99 per unit. Failure by MetaStars to meet this threshold entitles Naturo Group to revoke MetaStars’ exclusivity or terminate the Agreement. All trademarks, brand assets, and intellectual property associated with the VANTA brand remain the sole property of Naturo Group. MetaStars receives a limited and revocable license to use these materials solely for purposes of performing its obligations under the Agreement.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance. Through its VANTA brand and private-label partnerships, Forte Group develops and manufactures a portfolio of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, the Company owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. Forte Group delivers wellness-driven products through traditional retail and e-commerce channels, providing consumers with innovative solutions to support long-term vitality and well-being.

About MetaStars, a division of Meta-Stadiums Corp.

MetaStars is a creator commerce and digital distribution platform that helps consumer brands grow inside the new economy of social driven retail. The division specializes in turning short form content and live engagement into measurable sales through a managed blend of technology, performance marketing, and creator activation. MetaStars works with brands to onboard products, build repeatable conversion systems, and scale customer acquisition across TikTok Shop and other emerging digital environments. Backed by the Meta-Stadiums ecosystem, the company develops integrated pathways that connect creators, audiences, and products across entertainment, commerce, and interactive experiences. Meta-Stadiums Corp. is based in the United States and builds digital infrastructure for the next generation of consumer engagement.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer and Director

