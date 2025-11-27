Halsten Stride Introduces Advanced Light-Therapy Support Designed To Help Women Manage Persistent Menopausal Hip Discomfort Effectively

Halsten has announced the introduction of the Halsten Stride, a light-therapy wearable developed to address outer-hip tendon discomfort commonly experienced during and after menopause. The Halsten Stride has been engineered for menopausal and postmenopausal women who are seeking structured, at-home support for tendon-related hip challenges associated with hormonal transitions.

Hip discomfort linked to menopause remains a frequently overlooked concern, despite widespread prevalence. Reduced estrogen levels are associated with diminished tendon resilience, a change that can contribute to sensitivity, stiffness, and functional limitations in the outer-hip region. The Halsten Stride was developed in direct response to this physiological shift, with a focus on tendon health rather than short-term symptom masking.

The Halsten Stride utilizes a three-step wavelength system consisting of Red Light at 660 nm, Near-Infrared at 830 nm, and Deep Infrared at 940 nm. These wavelengths are used to support cellular stimulation, collagen production, and localized tendon wellness. The multi-wavelength design is intended to encourage healthier tendon behavior, ease tension in surrounding tissues, and provide consistent support for individuals experiencing discomfort linked to hormonal decline.

Ergonomic considerations guided the design of the Halsten Stride . The form factor follows the natural structure of the hip area and allows for regular daily use. The wearable device offers a non-invasive approach for women encountering mobility limitations or sleep disruption related to outer-hip tendon issues. The device does not rely on pharmaceuticals, injections, or invasive procedures, positioning the Halsten Stride as a structured wellness tool suitable for at-home routines.

Early user assessments have noted improvements in sleep duration, reduced outer-hip tenderness, and increased comfort during daily activities. Reports indicate that some individuals previously limited by hip discomfort have experienced renewed ease while moving, resting, or resuming routine tasks.

Additional details regarding the Halsten Stride, including full technical specifications and current availability, can be found through the official Halsten website or by contacting the designated media representative.

About Halsten Stride

The Halsten Stride is a light-therapy wearable developed to address outer-hip tendon discomfort commonly experienced during and after menopause. The device applies targeted wavelengths-660 nm Red Light, 830 nm Near-Infrared, and 940 nm Deep Infrared-to support cellular activity, tendon integrity, and tissue calmness in the outer-hip region. This approach focuses on tendon wellness connected to hormonal changes that often reduce tendon resilience. Designed to follow the natural contour of the hip, the Halsten Stride offers a non-invasive option suitable for daily at-home use. The device aims to assist individuals experiencing mobility challenges or sleep disturbances linked to hip tendon discomfort.

Media Contact

Contact Person: A. Ronan

Company: Halsten

Email: info@tryhalsten.com

Website: https://tryhalsten.com

SOURCE: Halsten

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire