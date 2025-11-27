Software Engineer Quinton Maki Urges Tech Workers to Redefine Success: “Growth Isn’t Always Vertical”

After rapid promotion at AWS, Maki calls on early-career developers to ditch the ego, embrace failure, and build sustainable habits for long-term success.

In a time when viral hustle posts and overnight success stories dominate tech headlines, Quinton Maki is offering a different message: slow down, check in, and learn how to fail well.

Maki, a Software Engineer II at Amazon Web Services (AWS), is raising awareness about the mental toll and false narratives surrounding success in tech. Drawing from his own journey-from bootcamp graduate to GenAI product engineer at AWS-he’s now speaking out about the importance of self-reflection, mentorship, and pacing your growth.

“Self-doubt runs rampant in this field, but it’s usually temporary,” Maki said. “The trick is not letting it define your direction. Give it time to pass before you act.”

According to a recent GitHub report, 82% of developers have experienced burnout in the last 12 months, with imposter syndrome ranking among the top contributors. Maki believes this pressure is made worse by unrealistic expectations of perfection and speed.

Instead, he advocates for regular self-check-ins using three simple questions:

Where am I now? Where am I going? Who am I going with?

“If two out of three feel right, you’re on the right track,” Maki explained. “Success doesn’t need to be loud or immediate. It needs to be sustainable.”

Maki’s story defies the typical blueprint. He didn’t go to college. He entered software through Hack Reactor, a 13-week coding bootcamp, and graduated top of his class. Within a year of joining AWS, he earned a promotion-one of the fastest in his org-and began mentoring over a dozen engineers.

But he’s quick to clarify: his rise wasn’t magic. It was built on daily discipline and intentional learning.

“You won’t get far alone. You have to learn how to ask for help-and how to ask better questions,” he said. “Dropping your ego will move you faster than any certification.”

Maki also urges developers to actively step away from work to reset. He snowboards nearly every weekend in winter, and previously spent a year learning to sail.

“I like putting myself in environments where I’m a beginner again. That’s where the most growth happens,” he shared.

While Maki doesn’t claim to have all the answers, he wants others-especially those without traditional credentials-to know they aren’t behind.

“Curiosity matters more than credentials. If you’re solving problems and getting better, no one cares where you started.”

Take Ownership of Your Version of Success

Maki encourages developers, team leads, and even students to:

Start regular check-ins using his 3-question framework

Mentor someone or seek a mentor-mutual growth builds community

Let go of perfection and view failure as feedback, not defeat

Find something outside of work that reminds you how to learn again

Ask better questions-and ask them often

“Success isn’t about going viral or shipping the most code,” Maki said. “It’s about finding your pace, surrounding yourself with the right people, and making small forward steps every day.”

About Quinton Maki

Quinton Maki is a Software Engineer II at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he works on GenAI products like App Studio and Quick Suite. Based in San Francisco, he entered the tech world through a coding bootcamp after years in retail, earning one of the fastest promotions in his organization. Known for his mentorship mindset and disciplined approach, Quinton is passionate about helping others grow through failure, reflection, and asking better questions. Outside of work, he’s an avid snowboarder and lifelong learner who believes success is about momentum, not perfection.

Media Contact

Quinton Maki

info@quintonmaki.com

https://www.quintonmaki.com/

SOURCE: Quinton Maki

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire