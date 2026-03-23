Announcing the 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners
EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Northern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.
NORTHERN ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS
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A Worthy Cookie
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Access Home Inspection Services Inc.
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Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning
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Alberta Carpet Cleaning & Furnace Cleaning
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Assiff Law Office
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Avonlea Photography Studio
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Ayre & Oxford Inc.
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Bark Busters
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Bath Fitter
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Big Al’s Aquarium Supercentres
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Calvin Realty – Edmonton & Area Real Estate Team
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Classic Landscapes
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Closet Solutions & Organizers
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Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
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Darren Does That
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Davies Property Management
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DRAW Designs Ltd.
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Eldrick Upholstery + Interiors
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Elite Promotional Marketing
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EnviroShred Inc
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European Institute of Esthetics, Esthetic & Laser Training Centre
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Everlast Vinyl Fencing
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Executive Drywall
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Fort Sask Reno Inc.
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Furnace Family Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing
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Furniture Superstore & ELM + IVY | Palliser Studio
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Gennaro Transport Training
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Gift It Up Inc
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Green Fox Windows and Doors
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Grewal Immigration Services Ltd
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Grounds Crew Canada
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Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic
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Hear In Edmonton Inc
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In Step Physical Therapy
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Inception Photo Booth
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Independent Jewellers
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Infinity Healthcare
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Inspired Method
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Irish Steve’s Eavestroughing
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J’Adore Dance
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Junk Brothers Inc.
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K. Kuypers Construction Ltd.
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Lasik MD
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Lifestyle Options Retirement Communities
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Little Flowers Daycare, Preschool & OSC
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Liv Real Estate
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MIC Medical Imaging
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Miraculous Maids
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MNP Ltd.
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Mobile Tutors
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Monarch Floors (1953) Inc.
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Money Mentors
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N&C Construction Renovation Ltd
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Nakatsui Dermasurgery Centre
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ONS Driving School
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Optimum Wellness Integrated Clinic Corp.
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Park Memorial Funeral Home
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Peter B Mason Alberta Real Estate Lawyers
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PROBEAUTY Group Inc
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Production World
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Q Filmz Media I Edmonton Video Production
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Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.
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Rally Subaru Edmonton
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Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinics Edmonton
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Revlyn Demolition & Recycling Ltd.
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Robart Electrical Services Ltd.
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Romaniuk Heating & Air Conditioning
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Scott Arthur Millwork & Cabinetry Ltd.
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Second Chance CPR & First Aid
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Shajani CPA- Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors
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Simpurgo Building Maintenance
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Solace Psychology & Wellness
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Soul 2 Sole Massage & Wellness Clinic
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Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.
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Spectrum Safety Services Inc.
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Sterling Homes
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Strategic Criminal Defence
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Telsco Security Systems Inc
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The Appliance Shop
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The Coffee Connection Ltd.
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The Foot Institute
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The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
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The Lavender House
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The Mover Guys
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The Posh Paw Pet Spa
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Tile + Stone Source International
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Twilite Music Services
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Urban Scaffolding
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WELL Health Diagnostic Centres – MyHealth Centre
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West Edmonton Hyundai
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Whyte Ave Landscape Supplies Ltd.
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Zeno Renewables
Learn more about 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire