Announcing the 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 6 hours ago

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Northern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NORTHERN ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS

A Worthy Cookie
COOKIE SHOP
www.aworthycookie.ca

Access Home Inspection Services Inc.
HOME INSPECTION
www.accesshomeinspection.ca

Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning
DUCT CLEANING/AIR CONDITIONER & FURNACE CONTRACTOR
www.acclaimedfurnace.com

Alberta Carpet Cleaning & Furnace Cleaning
CARPET & FURNACE CLEANING
www.albertacarpetcleaning.ca

Assiff Law Office
LAWYER – PERSONAL INJURY
www.assifflaw.com

Avonlea Photography Studio
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.avonleastudio.com

Ayre & Oxford Inc.
PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT- COMMERCIAL
www.ayreoxford.com

Bark Busters
PET TRAINING
www.barkbusters.ca

Bath Fitter
BATHTUB REFINISHING & REMODELING
www.bathfitteralberta.ca

Big Al’s Aquarium Supercentres
PET AND AQUARIUM CENTRE
www.bigals.ca

Calvin Realty – Edmonton & Area Real Estate Team
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TEAM
www.calvinrealty.ca

Classic Landscapes
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS
www.classiclandscapes.com

Closet Solutions & Organizers
CLOSET ORGANIZERS
www.closetsolutionsandorganizers.com

Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Automobile Dealer – Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram
www.crosstownautocentre.com

Darren Does That
WINDOW CLEANING
www.darrendoesthat.com

Davies Property Management
PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT-RESIDENTIAL
www.daviesmanagement.com

DRAW Designs Ltd.
HOME DESIGN
www.drawdesigns.ca

Eldrick Upholstery + Interiors
UPHOLSTERS
www.eldrickinteriors.com

Elite Promotional Marketing
PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS
www.elitepromomarketing.com

EnviroShred Inc
Shredding Services
www.enviroshred.net

European Institute of Esthetics, Esthetic & Laser Training Centre
School – Hair Dressing & Esthetics
eietrainingcentre.ca/cca

Everlast Vinyl Fencing
FENCES
https://www.everlastvinylfencing.com/

Executive Drywall
DRYWALL CONTRACTOR
www.executivedrywall.ca

Fort Sask Reno Inc.
Construction Consultants & Management
www.fortsaskreno.com

Furnace Family Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing
AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.furnacefamily.com

Furniture Superstore & ELM + IVY | Palliser Studio
FURNITURE – HOME, ACCENT & OFFICE | HOME FURNISHINGS, DESIGN AND ACCENTS
www.elmandivy.ca

Gennaro Transport Training
DRIVING SCHOOL – TRUCK
www.gennaro.ca

Gift It Up Inc
GIFT BASKETS
www.giftitup.ca

Green Fox Windows and Doors
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.greenfoxwindows.ca

Grewal Immigration Services Ltd
IMMIGRATION CONSULTING
www.gisl.ca

Grounds Crew Canada
SNOW REMOVAL
www.groundscrewcanada.com

Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic
HEALTH FOOD STORES
www.healthmattersstore.ca

Hear In Edmonton Inc
Hearing Services
www.hearinedmonton.ca

In Step Physical Therapy
Physiotherapy
www.instepphysio.ca

Inception Photo Booth
Photo Booth Rentals
www.inceptionphotobooth.com

Independent Jewellers
JEWELLERS
www.independentjewellers.net

Infinity Healthcare
HOME CARE SERVICES
www.infinityhealthcare.ca

Inspired Method
BUSINESS COACH
www.inspiredmethod.com

Irish Steve’s Eavestroughing
EAVESTROUGHS
www.irishsteveseaves.ca

J’Adore Dance
School – Dance
www.jadoredance.ca

Junk Brothers Inc.
WASTE AND JUNK REMOVAL
www.junkbrothersinc.com

K. Kuypers Construction Ltd.
Basement Waterproofing/Foundation Repair
www.kkuypersconstruction.com

Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/edmonton-south

Lifestyle Options Retirement Communities
Senior Care/ Retirement Residences
https://lifestyleoptions.ca/

Little Flowers Daycare, Preschool & OSC
DAYCARE
www.littleflowers-daycare.com

Liv Real Estate
Real Estate Broker – Residential
www.livrealestate.ca

MIC Medical Imaging
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS
www.mic.ca

Miraculous Maids
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES
https://www.miraculousmaids.ca/

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEES
www.mnpdebt.ca/en

Mobile Tutors
TUTORING
www.mobiletutors.ca

Monarch Floors (1953) Inc.
CARPET & VINYL FLOORING
www.monarchfloors1953inc.com

Money Mentors
CREDIT & DEBT COUNSELLING SERVICE
www.moneymentors.ca

N&C Construction Renovation Ltd
Home Renovation Contractor
www.nc-construction.ca

Nakatsui Dermasurgery Centre
HAIR REPLACEMENT/RESTORATION
www.drnakatsui.com

ONS Driving School
DRIVING SCHOOLS
www.onsdrivingschool.ca

Optimum Wellness Integrated Clinic Corp.
NATUROPATIC MEDICINE
www.optimumwellnessclinic.ca

Park Memorial Funeral Home
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.parkmemorial.com

Peter B Mason Alberta Real Estate Lawyers
Lawyer – Real Estate
www.peterbmasonrealestatelawyer.com

PROBEAUTY Group Inc
Esthetics/Beauty Supplier
www.pro-beauty.com/pages/cca-why-shop-at-probeauty-group

Production World
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
https://productionworld.ca/

Q Filmz Media I Edmonton Video Production
Video Production Company
www.qfilmz.com

Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.
COUNTERTOPS
www.quantumkitchen.ca

Rally Subaru Edmonton
AUTOMOBILE DEALER – SUBARU
www.rallysubaruedmonton.com

Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinics Edmonton
DERMATOLOGIST
www.rejuv.ca

Revlyn Demolition & Recycling Ltd.
DEMOLITION CONTRACTOR
www.revlyn.ca

Robart Electrical Services Ltd.
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
www.robartelectric.com

Romaniuk Heating & Air Conditioning
HVAC
www.romaniukheatingac.com

Scott Arthur Millwork & Cabinetry Ltd.
CABINET MAKER AND CARPENTRY/MILLWORK
www.scottarthurmillwork.com

Second Chance CPR & First Aid
FIRST AID TRAINING
surehire.com

Shajani CPA- Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors
ACCOUNTANTS-SMALL BUSINESS
www.shajani.ca

Simpurgo Building Maintenance
JANITORIAL SERVICES
www.simpurgo.com

Solace Psychology & Wellness
Counselling Services
www.solacewellness.ca

Soul 2 Sole Massage & Wellness Clinic
MASSAGE THERAPY
www.soul2solestudio.com

Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.
House Cleaning Services
www.sparkleandsheen.ca

Spectrum Safety Services Inc.
SAFETY CONSULTANTS & TRAINING
www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca

Sterling Homes
HOME BUILDER
www.sterlingedmonton.com

Strategic Criminal Defence
CRIMINAL DEFENCE
www.strategiccriminaldefence.com

Telsco Security Systems Inc
Alarm & Security Systems
www.telsco.com

The Appliance Shop
HOME APPLIANCE SALES
www.theapplianceshop.ca

The Coffee Connection Ltd.
COFFEE SERVICE & SUPPLY
www.thecoffeeconnection.ca

The Foot Institute
PODIATRISTS/FOOT CLINIC
www.footinstitute.com

The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
www.thegentlemenpros.com/cca-na/

The Lavender House
FLORISTS
www.thelavenderhouse.ca

The Mover Guys
MOVING COMPANIES
www.moverguys.com

The Posh Paw Pet Spa
PET GROOMING
www.poshpawpetspa.com

Tile + Stone Source International
PORCELAIN & CERAMIC TILES
www.tilestonesource.com

Twilite Music Services
DJ Services
www.twilitemusic.ca

Urban Scaffolding
SCAFFOLDING
www.urbanscaffolding.com

WELL Health Diagnostic Centres – MyHealth Centre
Private Healthcare Clinic
www.welldiagnostics.ca

West Edmonton Hyundai
AUTOMOBILE DEALER – HYUNDAI
www.westedmontonhyundai.com/en

Whyte Ave Landscape Supplies Ltd.
ARTIFICIAL GRASS
www.whyteavelandscaping.ca

Zeno Renewables
SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
www.livezeno.com

Learn more about 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

error: Content is protected !!