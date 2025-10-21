FOR THE FANS! NETFLIX GOES GOLDEN FORGING UNPRECEDENTED ‘KPOP DEMON HUNTERS’ MASTER TOY PARTNERSHIPS WITH MATTEL AND HASBRO



How it’s done, done, done! An industry-first, these partnerships answer massive fan demand with a range of global products that bring the cultural phenomenon and its vibrant world to life beginning spring 2026.



HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Netflix today announced that Mattel Inc. , a leading global toy and family entertainment company, and Hasbro, Inc. , a leading games, IP and toy company, have each been named a global co-master toy licensee for KPop Demon Hunters . These unprecedented licensing partnerships will help meet the massive fan demand to have these favorite characters as part of their everyday lives, and marks another major milestone for Netflix’s smash global hit.



KPop Demon Hunters



has become a true cultural phenomenon. Released in June 2025, both the film and its soundtrack have soared up, up, up to the top of the charts. The movie is now the



most popular film of all time on Netflix



, with over 325 million views worldwide in just 91 days. The soundtrack also reached



#1 album on Billboard’s 200 Albums chart



and has been streamed 8.3 billion times globally. The film’s single “Golden” became the



longest-running #1 hit



by a girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 21st century. Additionally, all five main characters from the film were the



top five



most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year, thanks to overwhelming fan support.

Netflix’s combined partnerships with Mattel and Hasbro will introduce a full portfolio of toys, collectibles, games, role-play products and more that will allow fans of all ages to drink up the characters, music, and world of the film in new and fun ways.

“KPop Demon Hunters unleashed a global fan frenzy — we’re talking dancing, singing, and more screaming than anyone was emotionally prepared for,” said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix. “HUNTR/X showed us that a truly great trio is more than the sum of its parts. Netflix, Mattel and Hasbro joining forces on this first-of-its-kind collaboration means fans can finally get their hands on the best dolls, games, and merchandise they’ve been not-so-subtly demanding on every social platform known to humanity. As Rumi, Mira and Zoey say — for the fans!”

Through the Netflix-Mattel partnership, Mattel will market and develop a full range of KPop Demon Hunters–themed products across multiple categories, including dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, playsets, collaborations with co-brands, and more, beginning in 2026 with distribution worldwide. To give fans a first look at Mattel’s offerings, Mattel Creations—the company’s design-driven, direct-to-consumer platform—is introducing a presale three-pack of HUNTR/X dolls . Beginning November 12, 2025, fans will be able to purchase the collection on Mattel Creations, with orders shipping in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Netflix through the record-shattering, chart-topping KPop Demon Hunters,” said Roberto Stanichi, Chief Global Brand Officer, Mattel. “Celebrating the breakout characters at the heart of the film, Mattel will harness our world-class design, creative, and marketing expertise to introduce a broad range of products across major categories to the delight of fans around the world.”

Through the Netflix-Hasbro partnership, Hasbro will bring beloved on-screen moments to fans through an exciting 2026 product lineup. The collection will feature innovative KPop Demon Hunters products across categories such as special feature plush, youth electronics and role play, further expanding Hasbro’s commitment to delivering immersive play experiences that connect entertainment and imagination. In addition, Hasbro will be leveraging the strength of its iconic portfolio—including HASBRO GAMES, WIZARDS OF THE COAST, NERF, and FURBY—introducing a range of engaging collaborations designed to delight fans of all ages. Hasbro’s first product introduction will be MONOPOLY Deal: KPop Demon Hunters. Available for pre-order on Amazon , Target and Walmart starting today, October 21, 2025, this new introduction combines the fast action of MONOPOLY Deal with characters and themes from the hit Netflix film with orders shipping on January 1, 2026.

“KPop Demon Hunters is a powerful pop culture phenomenon with global resonance—one that aligns seamlessly with our portfolio of iconic brands and our commitment to innovation,” said Tim Kilpin, President of Toy, Licensing, and Entertainment at Hasbro. “This collaboration with Netflix enables us to bring the film’s dynamic universe to life beyond the screen, offering fans immersive new ways to engage through play. Together, we’re building a product lineup that unites storytelling and fandom in a uniquely Hasbro way.”

Products from Mattel and Hasbro will be available at retail beginning spring 2026 through the holiday season of 2026 and beyond.

From directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who, when they aren’t selling out stadiums, use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.



About Netflix:



Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the world’s leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.



About Mattel:



Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.



About Hasbro:



Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.