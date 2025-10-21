Duckymaze Launches AI Smart Gift Finder to Simplify Online Shopping Experiences for Families

Duckymaze introduces a family-friendly AI shopping assistant that helps customers find home décor, garden accents, gifts, and toys through simple voice or text prompts

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Duckymaze is an online store offering fun home décor, garden pieces, and toys for kids. Known for its vibrant social media presence, it has launched a new interactive AI shopping assistant. The tool is designed to make it easier to discover thoughtful gifts, decorations, outdoor items, and children’s toys using natural language prompts.

All customers need to do is type or speak into the platform’s microphone and receive tailored product suggestions within seconds. They can easily say, “I’m looking for a birthday gift for my 12-year-old who enjoys the outdoors.” The assistant suggests a gift that suits the request. It also analyzes room photos to suggest matching décor, answers product questions, tells bedtime stories featuring Duckymaze’s mascot ‘Blue Bear,’ and shares helpful details about the Duckymaze brand.

“We created a tool that mirrors the way families think, shop, and connect,” said a Duckymaze spokesperson. “Duckymaze didn’t just build another chatbot, it created an intuitive tool that understands what families are looking for. Describe a need, and it responds with a thoughtful recommendation in seconds.”

Duckymaze’s product range has colorful home and garden items as well as imaginative toys intended to bring a sense of fun to everyday spaces. Fun finds include countertop ice cream machines, solar-powered garden torch lights, and cartoon-themed cushions often seen in living rooms, playrooms, and patios.

Now in its seventh year, Duckymaze continues to grow as a vibrant destination for families looking to add more imagination to their shopping experience. While the new AI Shopping Assistant makes it easy to find the right item, real support is always there when needed. Duckymaze is also working to improve its shipping and delivery process, so families can spend less time waiting and more time enjoying.

Duckymaze maintains active engagement on social media across Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Threads. The brand publishes a mix of high quality AI generated animations alongside content from influencers, dancers, and performers wearing Duckymaze shirts, creating family friendly entertainment through music, motion, and skits.

About Duckymaze:

Duckymaze is a family-oriented online business based in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering a curated selection of home décor, garden accessories, and toys. The company developed an interactive tool, an AI shopping assistant, to make online shopping more engaging and personalized. Duckymaze focuses on enhancing moments shared between parents and children through imaginative touches and tools.

