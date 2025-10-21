MasterTingus’ Outrageous Art Proves That AI Can’t Replace Human Creativity

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fresh off a standout showing at Steam Next Fest, the delightfully bizarre Tingus Goose has officially surpassed 25,000 wishlists, cementing itself as one of the year’s most anticipated indie launches. Developed by indie studio SweatyChair, this surreal clicker-style game is now poised for its official release on Steam in November 2025.

Kotaku described Tingus Goose as “a glorious piece of batshit crazy animation and gibberish game design,” highlighting the game’s unique appeal and irreverent charm. Players nurture a goose that sprouts from the belly of a woman lying in bed, watering it to grow its neck skyward toward another goose awaiting affection. This process, naturally, involves clicking on bizarre “Tingus” creatures cascading from the goose’s beak and watching as they tumble across protrusions, generating the currency required to further extend this peculiar romance.

“Every frame is hand-crafted madness,” added Austin, CEO of Playsaurus. “The overwhelming enthusiasm during Next Fest demonstrated that players crave unique experiences that AI can’t replicate. Tingus Goose celebrates exactly that.”

Key Highlights:

Over 25,000 Steam wishlists

Launching November 2025 on Steam

Visually spectacular

Entirely hand-crafted animations

