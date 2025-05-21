FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean Showcases Turnkey Solutions at Expo Pantalla Revista Telemundo in Mexico City

Miami, May 21, 2025 – FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) will highlight the company’s commitment to delivering turnkey broadcast and video production systems at the upcoming Expo Pantalla Revista Telemundo from June 2-5 at WTC, Mexico City. As a premier solution provider, FOR-A LAC will showcase its latest innovations designed to build more profitable and efficient workflows with fully integrated solutions.

FOR-A offers complete systems that combine switchers, graphics, routing, signal processing, and IP/SDI conversion into a cohesive production infrastructure. This approach delivers greater value by streamlining installation, simplifying operation, and ensuring long-term scalability.

The HVS-190S/190I and HVS-490 video switchers, will be showcased with FOR-A’s NDI® capabilities. The HVS-190 series supports NDIhigh-bandwidth and NDI HX input and output. It is a one M/E version of FOR-A’s flagship HVS-490 video switcher and comes standard with 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI interfaces. The HVS-190 series features frame synchronization and processing amplification on all inputs and is available in two models. The HVS-190I has an integrated main unit and control panel, while the HVS-190S has a separate control panel from the main unit.

Sixteen video inputs are provided on the HVS-490 3G/4K switcher, expandable to 40, along with 9 video outputs (including 1 HDMI port), expandable to 22. For 4K, 8 to 10 inputs and 6 to 7(including 2 HDMI ports) outputs (expandable to 7) are provided. Integrated frame synchronizers and multi viewers reduce the amount of equipment required for live production. Both the HVS-490 and HVS-190I have event memory and macro functions, making it easy to set up the switcher for live performances. MELite™ technology extends the HVS-490’s 2 M/E performance to 6 M/E and eliminates the need for multiple switchers in a multi-monitor staging scenario. The HVS-190 and HVS-490 are also equipped with FOR-A’s FLEXaKEY™ technology, which transforms a traditional AUX bus into a functional mix effects with cuts, mix, wipes, keys, and DVE including full preview.

FOR-A will also highlight the FOR-A MixBoard, powered by ClassX. This software-based switcher enables users to create complex compositions with unlimited layers via an intuitive GUI. The solution can adapt to various production workflows, from traditional broadcast to live streaming and beyond. The software switcher supports various input types including SDI, NDI, and SRT, making it a versatile solution for hybrid production.

Several of FOR-A’s well regarded signal processors will also be on hand at Telemundo: the FA-1616 multi-channel processor, FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor, and the EDA-2000 video/audio delay unit. With SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022 interfaces, the FA-1616 multi-channel processor is an ideal gateway between SDI and IP as well as IP to IP and SDI to SDI. The FA-1616’s frame synchronizer also supports 4K/12G-SDI/High Dynamic Range/Wide Color Gamut and simultaneous processing of 4K UHD and HD video by using four channels together as a 4K processor.

Designed for live HDR broadcast production, each of the FA-9600’s two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs include a frame synchronizer, HDR and Wide Color Gamut support, and conversion of multiple formats, including 12G, 4K (UHD), 1080p, and HD/SD-SDI. Its 12G-SDI terminals provide support for 4K production (with optional software), while an optional expansion card adds four additional channels of 3G-SDI I/O or six channels of 12G-SDI distributed output.

FOR-A’s EDA series of multi-format delay units are ideal for use anywhere, anytime you need to match delays caused by differences in processing time for audio, video and captions. Each unit is designed for 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio and video. Each input can be set to handle varying audio, video and vertical ancillary (VANC) delay separately or simultaneously. The EDA-2000 provides distribution of up to eight outputs. It is a 1U model with redundant power supply.

“FOR-A’s strength lies in its ability to provide end-to-end systems tailored to the unique demands of the Latin American and Caribbean markets,” said Mario Rodriguez, Sales Director, FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean. “Whether our clients are building a mobile unit in Colombia or upgrading a 4K studio in São Paulo, our integrated approach offers better value, simpler operation, and greater profitability for system integrators and broadcasters alike.”

Visit FOR-A Latin America and the Caribbean during Telemundo to see how a complete, integrated broadcast solution can elevate your production capabilities while maximizing your ROI.

* NDI® is a registered trademark of Vizrt.

