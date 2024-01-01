Court Square Capital Partners Announces Sale of RailPros

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Court Square Capital Partners (“Court Square”), a leading middle-market private equity company, announced today it has sold its stake in RailPros (the “Company”) to Littlejohn & Co., LLC (“Littlejohn”). Court Square originally acquired the Company in July 2020.





Headquartered in Irving, Texas, RailPros is a leading provider of outsourced safety management, design & engineering, inspection, site & program management, utility observation, and training services to rail operators, utilities, state DOTs and contractors working near rail infrastructure. The Company manages projects and serves clients in all 50 states and Mexico.

Joseph Silvestri, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Court Square, commented, “We are proud to have partnered with Ken and the rest of the management team to help the Company exceed its growth goals.”

“Throughout our ownership period, RailPros was able to drive exceptional growth through a combination of customer wins and service offering expansion,” added Vivek Vyas, Partner at Court Square. “We believe the Company is well positioned for continued success.”

“We have greatly enjoyed the partnership with Court Square and their support in executing our strategic goals,” said Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer of RailPros. “Over the past five years with Court Square we have fortified the foundation of RailPros while expanding across North America. Through this, RailPros has continued to deliver an excellent service experience to our clients, and we are excited to be ushering in the next phase of growth for RailPros together with the Littlejohn team.”

Lincoln International and Piper Sandler & Co. served as the financial advisors to RailPros on the transaction. Dechert acted as legal counsel to Court Square in connection with the transaction.

About RailPros

RailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger, and transit rail carriers across North America and internationally. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling it to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. RailPros has a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and its expertise helps clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service. For more information about RailPros, visit www.railpros.com.

About Court Square Capital Partners

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with over 40 years’ experience in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments and is focused on helping Founders, Families, and Manager-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. As of December 2024, Court Square has $9.7 billion in assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.

