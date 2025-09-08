FOR-A America Names Ernie Leon Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Strategic Growth

Cypress, CA, September 8, 2025 – FOR-A America, an innovative media technology company with over than 50 years of engineering excellence, named Ernie Leon as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Strategic Growth. Leon will report directly to Satoshi Kanemura, President and COO, FOR-A America. In his new role, Leon will oversee sales strategy, business development, and market expansion.

With previous senior leadership roles at Sony and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud solutions, Leon brings a unique blend of broadcast expertise, cloud workflow innovation, and customer-focused strategy to help FOR-A America accelerate growth and better serve core customers in the broadcast, corporate, and house-of-worship markets.

“I’m looking forward to bringing a new perspective to FOR-A and expanding its market reach bringing vast experiences in cloud development and sales strategy,” explains Leon. “We could expand even further into broadcast and into the media and entertainment industry as a whole, particularly within live events, corporate, healthcare, and government A/V,” he explains.

Leon cites technology such as the FOR-A IMPULSE® live production platform and the viztrick AiDi intuitive on-device AI solution as recent developments with great promise for broadcast, sports, and the corporate markets.

Leon has served as a consultant on regional events that serve broadcast and “big tech” communities to discuss the evolving role of video in enterprise media. “Media teams are looking for how they can best use technology to expand their messaging,” Leon says.

Next-Level Excellence

Leon’s leadership philosophy emphasizes long-term partnerships over short-term transactions that offers solutions to C-level management helping solve technology challenges at reduced costs. By aligning FOR-A’s engineering expertise with customers’ strategic goals, he aims to make the company a trusted technology advisor in every conversation. “With FOR-A’s history of best-in-class engineering and new AI and cloud-based technology, we are in a great position to become a long-term advisor that provides strategic guidance on issues that truly matter to our clients. That means helping them anticipate changes, simplify workflows, and maximize ROI on their technology investments. Simply put, we want to be the partner of choice raising the bar in every conversation delivering next-level excellence with FOR-A products and solutions.”

Customer-First Focus

“Everyone knows the FOR-A logo, but not everyone fully understands what FOR-A offers – the incredible teamwork within the company and with customers, as well as the company’s breadth of products,” he says. “Part of my role is making sure our story is clear so that when customers think about innovation, reliability, and partnership, they think of FOR-A first. We’re hitting the reset button, emphasizing clearly what we offer so it’s known to everyone.

Kanemura looks forward to the fresh approach Leon will bring to FOR-A America. “He’s got the perfect mix of industry insight, leadership, and customer focus. His experience and energy are exactly what we need as we sharpen our strategy, expand into new markets, and ensure our customers see us as a trusted partner for their evolving production and workflow needs.”

Kanemura adds: “Technology is only part of the equation. How we connect with and support our customers is just as important. With Ernie leading our sales and strategic growth, we’re ready to help our customers meet today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow. I’m confident of his ability to help us get to the next level where FOR-A is recognized, not just for our technical capability, but for our ability to listen and respond with solutions and ideas that will transform their operations.”

Leon concurs: “Our customers don’t just want the latest technology — They want a partner! Customers need a technology provider that offers practical solutions to meet their constrained budgets with the highest technology standards in the market. Our solutions will fit seamlessly into their workflows to help them achieve their specific goals. That’s exactly where FOR-A shines.”

Leon’s initial priorities include:

Expanding market reach in corporate communications, government, and healthcare sectors while reinforcing FOR-A’s position in broadcast and house of worship

Building stronger integrator and reseller partnerships, including enhanced training programs to help partners deliver more value to end-users with greater support platforms and community forums

Introducing innovative solutions, integrating AI-driven video technology, and cloud-based workflows to meet the growing demand for scalable, future-ready production environments

Establish FOR-A America as a trusted advisor involved in long-term partnerships

He will be based in Miami and can be reached at leon@for-a.com.