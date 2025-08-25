DPA Brings Breakthrough Innovations to IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 25, 2025 ― DPA Microphones will shine a spotlight on its latest audio breakthroughs at IBC 2025 (Hall 8, Stand D30) with a powerful lineup designed to push boundaries and redefine performance in broadcast and live production. Included among these are the game-changing CORE+ by DPA technology, the brand-new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System and the ultra-reliable MicroLock® Compact Microphone Connector, as well as the compact 2017 Shotgun Microphone. These cutting-edge solutions highlight DPA’s continued commitment to delivering superior sound quality, advanced engineering and unmatched flexibility for audio professionals.

“This year marks a bold new chapter for DPA,” says company CEO, Kalle Hvidt Nielsen. “From rethinking microphone distortion with CORE+ technology to delivering rock-solid wireless performance with the N-Series, we’re giving users the tools they need to meet today’s challenges head-on — with unmatched sound quality, reliability and flexibility.”

CORE+ by DPA: Rewriting the Rules of Audio Precision

Setting a new standard for distortion-free microphone sound, the patent-pending CORE+ by DPA Technology represents a major leap forward in microphone innovation. By eliminating the non-linearities typically generated by the membrane and electronic components, CORE+ effectively neutralizes distortion across the entire dynamic range. As a result, non-linear artifacts become imperceptible and unmeasurable for a pristine, transparent sound in even the most complex environments. CORE+ provides professionals with more control, creative freedom and consistent performance — even when the talent speaks or sings at elevated volumes or in productions with multiple mic sources. The roll-out of the CORE+ technology began with DPA’s omnidirectional headsets and lavaliers, and most recently, the company unveiled the new 4099 CORE+ Instrument Microphone, along with an innovatively redesigned instrument clip solution.

N-Series Digital Wireless System: Power Meets Performance

A fully digital, true diversity wideband solution, the N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System represent’s DPA’s entry into the wireless world. Well-suited to a wide array of modern live broadcast events and installed applications, N-Series delivers rock-solid signal integrity and pristine sound with reliability, flexibility and ease of operation. DPA is also showing its new 2024 Vocal Microphone, which was designed specifically for the N-Series. In addition to the new 2024 Vocal Microphone, N-Series can be usedwith DPA’s entire line of vocal mics as well as other leading vocal solutions. N-Series also comes with the DPA Audio Controller, a software solution for PC or Mac that allows remote control and monitoring. It features a comprehensive frequency analyzer that covers the entire bandwidth of the system.

MicroLock®: Built to Last, Designed to Fit

Debuting alongside CORE+ and N-Series, DPA’s MicroLock® Compact Microphone Connector offers a smaller, stronger and smarter connection. Designed to offer flexible, reliable and durable performance, MicroLock features a newly engineered locking mechanism and compact form factor that is compatible with a variety of wireless systems. Created in response to market demand and recent advances in technology, MicroLock is engineered from robust, upgraded materials that provide a longer lifespan. It is fully backwards compatible with existing DPA MicroDot solutions and the company will update its active connectors, cables and related accessories to align with this new standard.

2017 Shotgun Microphone: Tiny but Mighty

Finally, the 2017 Shotgun Microphone is a compact powerhouse built to handle anything the field throws its way in broadcast and live productions. Measuring just 7.24 inches (184 mm) in length, the 2017 is more compact than many popular solutions, yet it still offers impressive technological features, including high directivity, clarity and consistency for capturing authentic sound. DPA has prioritized versatility with the 2017, creating an easy to set-up mic that is ideal for indoor or outdoor fixed or booming applications in live sports, news broadcast and location sound applications, as well as on a FOH boom or fly bar in venues during live events. Designed to hold up to travel and repeated use in harsh environments, the 2017 can endure extreme weather and mechanical impact.