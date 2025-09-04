Studio Technologies Showcases Latest Audio and Interface Solutions at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025 – Studio Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, will spotlight four of its innovative audio solutions at the Nixer Audio stand during IBC 2025 (Nixer Audio, Stand 8.F96), including the Model 394 GPI Interface and companion Model 395 GPO Interface,the Model 201 Interpreter’s Console, and the Model 5682 ST 2110 to Dante Bridge.

Studio Technologies is debuting the Model 394 GPI Interface and the 395 GPO Interface for the first time at IBC 2025. The Model 394 supports two general-purpose input (GPI) signals for a range of applications, while the Model 395 provides two general-purpose outputs. To support a variety of applications, they can operate together to transport one or two contact closures over a standard Ethernet network or can be utilized independently. The units are housed in lightweight, aluminum, tabletop enclosures. Each model has a 100BASE-TX (100 Mb/s) Ethernet interface, which is used to provide both data and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) power. They utilize Dante® audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology and are configured using the Studio Technologies’ STcontroller application.

Also on display will be the Model 201 Interpreter’s Console, a Dante-supporting audio-over-Ethernet-enabled unit that is suitable for use in single- and multi-language applications. The Model 201 creates a complete interpreter position and includes both standard features as well as advanced functionality that is not typically provided by “off-the-shelf” interpretation equipment. Configured using the STcontroller software application, the Model 201 includes the ability to allow a variety of audio content to be included with the interpretation audio ̶ content that can be automatically muted or dimmed (reduced in level) when interpretation is active. This is especially important for off-site or Internet streaming applications.

The Model 5682 ST 2110 to Dante bridge will also be showcased. The Model 5682 provides a high-performance means of interconnecting (“bridging”) SMPTE® ST 2110 audio channels with Dante audio-over-Ethernet channels. The Model 5682 is available in two versions: the Model 5682-01 allows up to 32 audio channels to pass in each direction, while the Model 5682-02 supports up to 64 audio channels. The unit is compatible with the ST 2110-30 standard for PCM audio signals and the ST 2110-10 standard for signal timing. On the Dante side, the Model 5682 is compatible with the Dante Domain Manager™ (DDM) software application. The Model 5682’s primary application is to interconnect audio channels associated with two independent networks, one that supports ST 2110 and the other Dante. The source and destination of these audio channels would typically be other equipment such as mixing consoles, broadcast or production crosspoint switchers, or matrix intercom systems.