DPA Showcases Latest Technologies at NAB 2025

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 27, 2025 ― DPA Microphones will present a wide array of product advancements at NAB 2025 (Booth N767). Included among these is its CORE+ by DPA technology, a groundbreaking, patent-pending innovation that sets a new standard for distortion-free microphone sound. The company will also showcase MicroLock®, a microphone connector with a newly developed locking mechanism and compact design compatible with a variety of wireless systems. DPA’s new 2061 Omnidirectional Miniature Microphone,a high-quality, easy-to-use solution that is great for any live or recording application, will also be available at the show. Finally, the company will also present solutions from its recently acquired brand, Austrian Audio, which will be exhibiting at NAB for the first time.

“DPA has been leading the charge with a wide array of new technologies since last year, and we are excited to showcase these solutions to NAB 2025 attendees,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DPA Microphones. “CORE+ blurs the lines of what is acoustically possible in microphone design, while innovation and advancements in materials and miniaturization have enabled the team to develop MicroLock. The 2061 offers simplicity and reliability, without compromising on DPA’s standard of excellence.”

A game-changer for the world of condenser microphones, CORE+ by DPA technology provides an unprecedented level of accuracy and detail in sound reproduction and sonic fidelity, whether recording or amplifying content. Using an advanced approach that ensures a clear and precise audio experience, CORE+ eliminates the non-linearities typically generated by the membrane and electronic components of a microphone to redefine what’s possible in sound capture. CORE+ neutralizes distortion across the entire dynamic range of the microphone, making any non-linear artifacts imperceptible and unmeasurable.

This new technology provides a new level of pure, clean audio for an extraordinary sound experience and reduces the hassle of unpredictable challenges of sound environments. This includes when the talent speaks or sings at louder volumes or in productions with multiple inputs. Microphones with CORE+ completely eliminate artifacts while enhancing the transparency of the entire sound image to provide audio professionals more freedom to create their desired soundscape.

A dependable microphone connector with limitless flexibility, reassuring reliability and robust durability, MicroLock is the perfect solution for audio professionals seeking versatility and convenience in their equipment. MicroLock features a newly designed locking mechanism, which affords users a quick, easy and secure connection and an extra layer of protection against accidental disconnection during use. Added to its flexibility and enhanced reliability is a significantly longer lifespan due to the upgraded materials and redesigned construction. The





connector has a more robust, solid metal body, while the improved electrical design offers enhanced stability and reliability of the signal.

Intended for individuals who work with professional-level capture of the voice, in all of its nuances, the 2061 Omnidirectional Miniature Microphone has a durable and rugged enclosure and DPA’s premier natural sound. Borrowing several design elements and principles from other DPA lavaliers, the 2061 features a completely new, simplified 5 mm capsule construction that targets superior performance in the 50 Hz – 16 kHz frequency range, with 128 dB peak SPL and a flat frequency curve with a soft 3 dB boost at 8 kHz – 16 kHz. The mic is not pre-tailored to compensate for any specific position in which a lavalier is commonly placed, which allows sound engineers to capture authentic sound from any arrangement.

Like its predecessors, the 2061 has best-in-class fidelity and speech intelligibility via the clear, natural DPA sound, as well as a robust mechanical construction for long-lasting performance. This is best exemplified in the 4.5 ft-long (1.5 meter), Kevlar reinforced cable, with flexible strain relief for resilience against physical stress, as well as the microphone’s advanced sweat-repelling capabilities and IP57 certification for exposure to water and dust.