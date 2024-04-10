Auction Announcement: Assets of Technicolor’s The Mill – A State-of-the-Art Post-Production Facility in Los Angeles – To Be Sold on April 10th

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading auction firm CA Global Partners is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of the assets of Technicolor’s The Mill, a world-class post-production and editing facility located in Los Angeles. The auction will take place on April 10, 2024, and will present a rare opportunity for production companies, post-production studios, and media professionals to acquire high-end equipment from one of the most respected names in the industry.

The Mill, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovation in visual effects, color grading, and post-production services, has been a cornerstone in the entertainment industry, contributing to award-winning films, television productions, and commercial advertising campaigns. With Technicolor’s strategic restructuring, the assets of this premier facility will now be available to the highest bidders.

Auction Highlights:

High-Performance Editing & VFX Workstations: State-of-the-art hardware and software configurations used by top-tier post-production professionals.

Color Grading & Finishing Equipment: High-end monitors, color grading consoles, and finishing tools from industry leaders like Blackmagic Design and Autodesk.

Audio Post-Production & Mixing Consoles: Cutting-edge mixing boards, reference monitors, and sound equipment.

Production & Studio Equipment: Camera rigs, lighting setups, and studio furnishings essential for a fully operational post-production house.

Offices, Conference & Break Rooms, Editing Suites: Executive offices, computers, monitors, adjustable height workstations, desks, chairs, sofas, credenzas, side tables, TV’s, refrigerators.

Art & Collectibles: Framed movie posters & memorabilia

“This auction presents a unique opportunity for professionals and businesses in the entertainment industry to upgrade their production capabilities with premium, industry-grade equipment,” said Peter Wyke, President at CA Global Partners. “With The Mill’s reputation for quality and innovation, these assets represent a valuable investment for any media company or creative professional.”

The auction will be conducted online, allowing buyers from across the globe to participate. Interested parties are encouraged to register in advance and inspect the available equipment prior to the auction date.

For more details on the auction, including a comprehensive list of assets and registration information, please visit cagp.com

About CA Global Partners:

CA Global Partners is a leading industrial auctioneer specializing in media and entertainment industry asset sales. With years of experience in liquidating high-end production and post-production equipment, the company provides clients with professional auction services and asset management solutions.

