Summer homeowners face key decision in St. Augustine market

With summer home-buying season heating up, Jaren Woeppel, top mortgage broker in St. Augustine, FL, of Motto Mortgage Invictus, offers expert guidance on choosing between fixed and variable mortgage rates-a pivotal decision that could save local buyers thousands this year.

As interest rates remain volatile following recent shifts by the Federal Reserve, local buyers now face a crucial question: lock in a fixed rate for long-term stability or opt for a variable rate that may start lower-but come with uncertainty.

“Choosing between fixed and variable rates isn’t just about today’s numbers,” says Woeppel. “It’s about forecasting your financial future-especially when your roots are here in St. Augustine.” Woeppel’s hands-on local expertise helps buyers align mortgage products with personal goals.

What homebuyers should consider this summer

• Fixed vs. Variable Rates

Fixed-rate mortgages : Offer predictable monthly payments-ideal for long-term homeowners.

Variable-rate mortgages: Often start with lower rates but can change with market conditions.

• Local economic context

With the St. Johns County housing market staying steady in June, long-term creditors may prefer fixed rates for peace of mind. Meanwhile, opportunistic buyers could benefit from carefully timed adjustable rates.

• Personalized analysis

As a seasoned mortgage broker, Jaren evaluates each borrower’s income, timeline, and credit profile-then compares lender terms to find the best fit.

Why this matters now

Financial volatility : Federal Reserve signals possible rate increases later this year.

Seasonal market window: While demand is up in St. Augustine this summer, borrowers must consider where rates may head in early 2026.

About Jaren Woeppel & Motto Mortgage Invictus

Motto Mortgage Invictus, with local leadership from Jaren Woeppel, delivers full-service mortgage solutions-ranging from purchase financing to refinancing and qualification support. As a trusted mortgage broker in St. Augustine, FL, the team leverages deep lender connections and local market insight to optimize financing paths.

Learn more & get local advice

To discover which rate type fits your situation, contact Jaren Woeppel today via our Google Business Profile. Whether you’re pre-approved or just starting your homebuying journey, Jaren offers a complimentary, no-obligation rate consultation.

