Burlington Buyers Get a Jump: Ontario’s Bill 17 Passes – Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group Weighs In for September Home Buyers

Bill 17 fast‑tracks housing and infrastructure projects across Ontario – Burlington mortgage broker provides expert guidance on navigating the evolving market in late summer.

Ontario’s legislature has passed Bill 17, the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025, which aims to accelerate development approvals, streamline building charges, and reduce red tape. Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group, a top-rated mortgage broker in Burlington, ON, is launching targeted advisory sessions this September to help homebuyers and investors capitalize on the changes.

Why Bill 17 Matters for Burlington Buyers

Bill 17 introduces key reforms:

Deferred development charges until occupancy-minimizing upfront borrowing for builders.

Municipal planning standardization , including streamlined application and zoning authority, speeding the path from approval to move-in.

Expanded ministerial zoning powers, specifically for transit-oriented projects tied to affordability.

For Burlington buyers, these measures can translate into more timely completion of mid-rise condos and townhome developments-enhancing selection and financing choices when planning a fall move.

How Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group Helps Local Buyers

Jason Woods, Senior Mortgage Broker, explains:

“With faster project timelines on the horizon, our Burlington team is prepping clients now-pre-approvals, rate strategies, and closing timing all adjust in a market that’s waking up for fall.”

To support buyers ready to act this September, Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group is offering:

September Strategy Workshops – virtual sessions on leveraging Bill 17’s impact. Refi & Purchase Pre-Approvals – opportunistic consultations timed with new development launches. Transit-Linked Lending Insight – tailored guidance for buyers in transit-adjacent Burlington neighbourhoods benefiting from Zoning Order changes.

Expert Perspective

Jason Woods emphasizes the advantage of preparedness:

“Fall market access depends on timing-Bill 17 may open new windows and choices. By preparing now, Burlington buyers and investors can seize financial advantage.”

About Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group

Jason Woods – TLC Mortgage Group is a licensed mortgage broker in Burlington, ON (Lic. 12988), dedicated to delivering personalized financing across home purchases, refinancing, and investment projects. With deep local expertise and a commitment to tailored service, Jason guides clients through every mortgage decision with clarity and professionalism.

